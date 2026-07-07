LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES $50,000 PARTNERSHIP DONATION TO HUNGER FIGHT TO COMBAT CHILDHOOD HUNGER AND ILLITERACY

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a leading Southeast Multifamily General Contractor, is proud to announce a $50,000 partnership donation to Hunger Fight, whose mission is to combat childhood hunger and illiteracy across Northeast Florida. The funds will directly support Hunger Fight's programs by providing nutritious meals and books to families in need, keeping them well-fed and well-read.

This donation marks the continuation of LandSouth Construction's ongoing commitment to investing in local communities. Jason Cromer, LandSouth's President said, "At LandSouth, we believe in giving back to the communities where our employees and partners live and work. We are thrilled to continue to support Hunger Fight and the incredible work they do." Along with this long-standing relationship, James Pyle, LandSouth's CEO, serves on Hunger Fight's Board of Directors.

"We are incredibly grateful for LandSouth's generous contribution," said Sherri Porter, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Hunger Fight. "This donation allows us to raise awareness and use the funding to support our programs and further our mission to eradicate children hunger and illiteracy."

For more information about Hunger Fight and how you can get involved, please visit www.HungerFight.org. To learn more about LandSouth Construction's community impact and corporate giving initiatives, visit www.LandSouth.com.

About Hunger Fight:

Hunger Fight is a non-profit organization, headquartered in Northeast Florida. Their team developed two programs, Food for Their Bellies and Books for Their Brains. These programs address the core of Hunger fight: hunger and illiteracy.

About LandSouth Construction:

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, HUD/affordable housing, senior living, and mixed-use development was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. The company believes in giving back, and their Charitable Mission Statement is, "We aim to support programs that provide education, critical; life skills and vital resources to struggling youth and their families in the communities we serve."

Media Contacts:

LandSouth Construction

Mary Hamilton

[email protected]

Hunger Fight

Dean Porter

[email protected]

SOURCE LandSouth Construction