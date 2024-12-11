LandSouth Construction Announces Louis Fegan, VP of Preconstruction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction is pleased to announce the return of Louis Fegan as the new Vice President of Preconstruction. Louis replaces Jason Cromer, who became President in October.

In his position of Vice President of Preconstruction he will play a significant role in the company's Business Development initiatives as well as oversee the Preconstruction Department's planning, estimating, and budgeting efforts.

Louis Fegan, LandSouth Construction's Vice President of Preconstruction

"We are excited to have Louis back at LandSouth," shared Jason Cromer, President. "He has a solid understanding of the importance of collaboration and strategic planning to help grow the company exponentially."

With over twenty years of hands-on experience in the construction industry, Louis has led preconstruction efforts of nearly 7,000 units with a value of over $1 Billion.

"I am thrilled to again be a part of the LandSouth team," Louis shared. "This is a great time to intentionally expand the footprint of the company and enhance both our existing and new client relationships."

Louis was most recently the Vice President of Construction at a Development company. Louis previously served in the roles of Estimator and Project Manager at LandSouth. He has an extensive background in construction, business development, distribution and logistics.

He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida and an MBA from the University of North Florida.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., LandSouth has completed more than 30,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Marketing Manager Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182, or visit www.landsouth.com

