LandSouth Construction's New President Begins Tenure

Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Jason Cromer will officially start his tenure as President of LandSouth Construction.

Jason Cromer named as new President of LandSouth

Jason has spent his career at LandSouth, starting as a Field Engineer and elevating over the years to many roles including Superintendent, Project Manager, Division Manager, and ultimately Vice President of Preconstruction before being promoted to President. With twenty years of experience at LandSouth, Jason has a proven track record producing results. In his position of President, he will be responsible for planning, implementing, and integrating day-to-day business operations and strategic direction of LandSouth.

As previously noted, James Pyle will continue his role as CEO, formulating and implementing the company's strategic plan, business development and help lead long-term objectives.

Louis Fegan will replace Jason as Vice President of Preconstruction effective immediately. Louis is returning to LandSouth with over twenty years of experience, previously serving in the roles of an Estimator and Project Manager while at LandSouth. He was recently the Vice President of Construction at a Development company.

"We are thrilled to have Louis back at LandSouth," Jason said. "Louis believes in the importance of collaboration and transparency across all departments. He will be an integral part of our business development initiative as we continue to grow LandSouth to the next level."

Jason Cromer earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and MBA from Georgia Southern University. He is a proud member of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman's Club and serves on the UNF Construction Management Advisory Board.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has completed more than 30,000 multifamily units.

