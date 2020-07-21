Lane & Associates Family Dentistry Announces New Office Location in High Point, NC

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients looking for a dentist in High Point, NC now have a new family-friendly option for their dental care with the opening of a Lane & Associates Family Dentistry location on Monday, July 20th.

As the largest dental practice in North Carolina, Lane & Associates Family Dentistry (LAA) is proud to serve the High Point area. Now accepting appointments to better serve the community and surrounding areas.

LAA is committed to providing the highest quality of care, and has also become a top destination for dental needs. Their new office will feature complimentary WiFi, a beverage station, a charging station, a children's iPad station, and TVs in every operatory for patient entertainment.

They will provide dental services including comprehensive exams, hygiene services, extractions, fillings, advanced screenings, whitening, crowns, and bridges. Not only are their services all-encompassing, but LAA's programs are unique and catered to each and every part of your family.

Programs at Lane & Associates Family Dentistry include:

Lane Advantage - an exclusive dental membership plan designed for affordable dental care. Pay monthly and receive discounts on ALL dental procedures.

- an exclusive dental membership plan designed for affordable dental care. Pay monthly and receive discounts on ALL dental procedures. My Child's First Dental Visit Program - a program to preserve precious memories with a gift bag of keepsakes including a framed Polaroid photograph of their first visit, Tooth Fairy or Pirate Doll , T-shirt , and a unique baby tooth album that protects and organizes baby teeth.

- a program to preserve precious memories with a gift bag of keepsakes including a of their first visit, , , and a that protects and organizes baby teeth. Teeth Whitening Program - a program offered to qualifying new patients of Lane & Associates Family Dentistry for free! Approved patients will receive take-home, custom-made whitening trays, as well as whitening formula.

As their utmost priority, patients of Lane & Associates Family Dentistry can expect personalized treatments, a range of flexible payment options, convenient hours, and continued protective measures. Lane and Associates is committed to providing a safe and healthy experience you won't receive anywhere else.

To schedule an appointment and learn more about Lane & Associates Family Dentistry – High Point, patients can call (336) 883-6450 or visit LaneDDS.com .

Lane & Associates Family Dentistry is the largest dental group in North Carolina with 44 locations , including 10 specialty offices. From general dentistry to oral surgery to their Child's First Dental Visit program, Lane & Associates is here for the entire family. Visit LaneDDS.com to learn more.

