Lane & Associates Family Dentistry Hosts Blood Drives Across North Carolina

GARNER, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood donations has increased tremendously. Lane & Associates Family Dentistry (LAA) is pleased to be partnering with The Blood Connection to host 10 blood drives across North Carolina. With over 40 locations, LAA spreads awareness on this crucial need by rallying patients, employees, family, and friends to donate.

"Donating is an opportunity for us to perform extraordinary acts of service and generosity. What better way to turn compassion into action!" says Dr. Don Lane. Donations from these drives help patients of all ages in a variety of situations. Simply saving lives; that's neighbors helping neighbors in the best way.

These events do call for online appointment reservations via The Blood Connection website. You will need to create an account to sign up.

The upcoming blood drives will be held on:

June 17 th in Cary (St. Charles Location)

June 22 nd in Durham (Miami Boulevard Location)

June 24 th in Sanford (Horner Boulevard Location)

June 29 th in Jacksonville

If you've never donated blood before, don't worry. It's simple! The process and the procedure itself usually only lasts 7 to 12 minutes. In that amount of time, you can save up to 3 lives. "The local blood supply is critically low after months of historically low donor turnout. It is very important now for donors to support their community. We are urging any eligible donor, and anyone interested in becoming a donor, to come out now," said Ellen Kirtner, Partnerships & Media Coordinator for The Blood Connection.

To be eligible to donate you must be in good health, at least 17 years old (16 years old with written parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds. To further determine eligibility, there will be questions asked about your health, travel, and medicines. For more information about eligibility or the donation process please visit https://thebloodconnection.org/important-donor-information/ .

For four decades, Lane & Associates has been committed to offering the best comprehensive approach to dentistry, protecting and preserving the dental health of children, teenagers, and adults across North Carolina. We continue to ensure the safety of our patients and staff is our number one priority. For more information, visit www.lanedds.com or contact Lane and Associates by calling 1-877-LANE-DDS (526-3337).

At Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, we love to make you smile!

