Lane Acquires Tenant Engagement Giant, Adds 70 Million Square Feet to Cement Position as Global Leader in Workplace Experience for Commercial Real Estate

The acquisition of tenant engagement veteran eServus will allow Lane to deliver an even more comprehensive workplace solution, adding 25 clients, 300 properties, and 70 million square feet to the technology startup's growing portfolio.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lane , the world's leading workplace experience platform, today announced its acquisition of eServus , a market-leading tenant engagement company that delivers property management services to more than 250,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The acquisition reflects Lane's long-term mission to power the entire workplace ecosystem.

"eServus has a stellar reputation for tenant engagement in the commercial real estate space," said Clinton J. Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Lane. "Their lobby ambassador program, content, and corporate partnerships will complement Lane's technology-based offerings and allow us to foster even greater connections between each and every member of the workplace."

Combining the convenience of online ordering with discounts on movie tickets, hotels, car rentals, gym memberships, restaurants, and more, eServus has helped property owners and managers engage and retain tenants since 1999. Through its tenant engagement services arm, eServus allows building teams to plan and execute everything from events and social media to tenant satisfaction surveys and newsletters.

"We're excited to be joining forces with Lane to provide property managers with a truly unique spectrum of services," said Kirk Layton, President and Founder of eServus. "Combining eServus's tenant engagement tools with Lane's market-leading technology creates an unbeatable tenant engagement solution for the commercial real estate industry."

With the acquisition of eServus, Lane will add 25 new clients, 300 properties, and 70 million square feet to its portfolio, cementing its position as the global leader in workplace experience for the commercial real estate industry. With eServus's exceptional perks programming and concierge services, Lane will be able to drive even more robust tenant engagement through its web and mobile platform—alongside other offerings like room bookings and data analytics—as part of its mission to transform the workplace into a seamless, connected ecosystem.

"We are excited to see the synergy that eServus and Lane will create together in delivering a best-in-class workplace experience to property managers and their tenants," said Bruce Croxon, Managing Partner at Round13 Capital. "This marks an exciting beginning of consolidation—both in the proptech market and for the workplace ecosystem itself. "

The acquisition follows Lane's Series A raise of $10 million in June and will contribute to the company's overall growth in headcount, which has doubled since the beginning of the year. The acquisition also reflects part of a bigger trend in the industry to consolidate the fragmented proptech market, as well as Lane's mission to deliver an integrated, end-to-end workplace experience. Finally, the acquisition will help diversify Lane's portfolio with new CRE, enterprise, and flex space clients.

Designed to transform the workplace into a seamless, connected ecosystem, Lane's web and mobile technology streamlines all aspects of day-to-day office life for tenants and property managers alike — from room bookings and access management to e-commerce, building communications, data, events, and beyond.

In the midst of Covid-19, the Lane platform is also helping property teams coordinate a safe return to work for their tenants by:

Managing social distancing with digital sign-ins, room bookings, and more

Ensuring tenants feel safe through surveys and real-time feedback

Sharing essential building, safety, and cleaning protocols

Engaging tenants remotely through virtual content, amenities, and events

With clients such as Colliers , Hullmark , Dream , Atlas , Brookfield , Nuveen , WashREIT , and Triovest , Lane currently powers over 150 buildings in major cities in North America and around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Dubai, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver, Washington (DC), Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal. As part of its global expansion, Lane is currently launching with new clients in Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

About Lane

Lane was founded in 2014 to deliver the future of work to commercial real estate properties around the world. The first technology solution of its kind, Lane's workplace experience platform addresses the needs of the entire workplace ecosystem — from corporate tenants and their employees, to asset managers and on-site building teams, to retail tenants, visitors, and everyone in between. Putting all the pieces together, Lane turns any workplace into a place that works. For more information, visit https://www.joinlane.com/ .

About eServus

eServus has been a market leader in tenant engagement and corporate concierge services since 1999, providing discounted ticket services, plus a variety of other services, to more than 250,000 clients in Atlanta, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington DC. eServus has teamed up with hundreds of supplier partners to offer our clients access to a wide variety of high-value services, including discounted tickets to theatre, sports, movies and attractions, plus access to discounted hotels, car rentals, gym memberships, restaurants and more. eServus provides a variety of tenant engagement and discount services to over 300 office buildings (70 million sq. ft.). https://www.eservus.com/

