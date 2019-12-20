Lane Announces Over 300 Million Sq. Ft. of Commercial Real Estate Contracted Worldwide

Workforce experience platform powers industry leaders in over 150 buildings and 12,500 offices across a dozen major markets in North America

Expansion is underway to international markets including Australia, Brazil, India, England, Germany and the U.A.E.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lane ( https://www.joinlane.com/ ), the first workplace experience platform to improve the way landlords, office tenants, and their employees connect, today announced that it has achieved an industry record of 300 million square feet of commercial real estate currently contracted, with 120 million square feet live. The Toronto-based PropTech company began 2019 with 60 million square feet of office space on its platform and will close out the year with over 300 million square feet —a 320% increase—thanks in part, to powering the largest names in the industry including Brookfield Properties, Dream and recently launching with Colliers International and Atlas Capital in Los Angeles and New York City.



"Our partners love our vision for a connected and intelligent workplace ecosystem, one where every team in every building is connected to every amenity, service provider, and software system in an intelligent and secure way. We are truly building the platform that will redefine the workplace as we know keeping the needs of tenants at the core of our growth," says Clinton Robinson, CEO, and Co-Founder of Lane

"In working closely with Fortune 500's and traditional commercial real estate, our team could see how fragmented the workplace really was. Without a cohesive sense of space, the modern professional was living and working in the past. Through Lane, real-time analytics empower property managers to make decisions that impact their workplace. Over 200 million analytic data points, and counting, are captured on the platform. This means property teams now have the ability to interpret portfolio or building metrics in ways that were never possible before," says Kofi Gyekye, Chief Product Officer at Lane.

Since launching US operations with offices in New York City and Denver earlier this year:

Lane raised $2.5 million in a Seed round backed by real estate tech-focused firm Alate Partners, Panache Ventures and Colliers/Techstars





Lane is adding 1,000 new users to its platform every week, from property managers and end users to retailers, service and amenity providers





Lane was chosen to power high-profile buildings that have become landmarks in their respective city landscapes, including The Gas Tower Company, Figueroa at Wilshire, EY Plaza, 777 Tower and Marina Towers in LA and the Allen Center and Houston Center in Houston





Over 10 million actions are performed on the platform each week and integrations being added daily to allow building tenants to access everything available within their workplace and beyond, partnering with the likes of NewStand, LiveSafe, hOM, and Arrive





On average, landlords report a 20x increase in engagement and usage of building services and amenities since using the platform and a 13x increase in reach to occupants





Lane was featured as a break-out company of the year at Collision Conference 2019 and won 1st Place at the RETAS in the Automation and IoT category





Lane expanded its team and tripled in size, including welcoming Rob Price, Lane's new Chief Operating Officer and Rhea Claus, Chief Client Officer

"As Lane grows and expands to new markets, one of the most interesting and exciting things to learn from our clients is how they are able to differentiate their use of Lane based on a variety of factors: the wants and needs of tenants, geography, or the diversity in services and amenities offered in that space. By creating a powerful and flexible product, clients can adapt the platform to their unique property. We gather feedback and update the product accordingly so tenants reap the rewards of coming to work in a building that is continually optimized for enhanced workplace experience," says Rhea Claus, Chief Client Officer at Lane.

How it Works

Lane's modular software platform removes the friction involved with traditional building management and provides centralized access to software, services, and amenities. Property Managers can effortlessly create and distribute building content, post notices, communicate with tenants, partner with retailers, and leverage data insights via Lane's tooling. Likewise, building tenants can do almost anything including pay for parking, access the building, book a meditation session, or provide feedback directly to building management from Lane's platform. All of this combined improves access to amenities, increase connectivity, fosters community, and drives tenant engagement.

First to market in 2015, Lane credits its success and growth to years of listening and learning from its clients, resulting in the most advanced, configurable, and secure technology solution in the market. With a fraction of the funding and manpower, Lane has been able to outperform competitors with clients citing their ability to onboard, scale quickly and be deployed across multiple asset types as being deciding factors in choosing Lane.

Lane currently powers buildings in Houston, New York, Los Angeles (DTLA), Denver, Washington, Virginia, San Francisco, Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Vancouver with planned expansion to Boston, Richmond, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington and internationally to Australia, Brazil, India, England, Germany and the U.A.E.

