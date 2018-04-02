Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children's Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus size apparel brands Lane Bryant and Catherines will partner with Columbus-based Nationwide Children's Hospital once again to help kids everywhere – and will offer opportunities for clients to help by raising donations through the Give.Love.Share. campaign.

Throughout the Give.Love.Share. campaign, Lane Bryant and Catherines will raise both donations and awareness for the hospital in support of Nationwide Children's mission of providing the highest quality care to all children and their families, regardless of ability to pay.

Lane Bryant and Catherines will offer multiple opportunities for clients to contribute to Nationwide Children's during the Give.Love.Share. campaign, now through April 30. Both brands will offer an exclusive coupon book that can be purchased with a $5 donation in store and online, and the brands will also offer register round-up opportunities in stores.

Not only will Lane Bryant and Catherines offer opportunities for clients to donate to Nationwide Children's, the brands will raise awareness for the hospital (while encouraging donations) through a special video series. Videos will be shared across Lane Bryant and Catherines' social media and digital channels throughout the campaign; each video will star a Nationwide Children's patient.

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant® is the nation's leading women's special size apparel retailer, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 14-28. The Lane Bryant collection includes a wide selection of career to fashion conscious apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery and Cacique® intimate apparel. Lane Bryant® fashions are available nationwide at its 753 Lane Bryant stores, and online. Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Please visit lanebryant.com and cacique.com for store locations and the latest fashion trend information.

About Catherines: As the fashion leader for extended plus sizes, Catherines occupies a special niche in the marketplace for an extremely underserved customer. The brand is the fashion and fit authority for women sizes 16W–34W and 0X–5X, including petites, inspiring women to feel stylish, beautiful and confident. Offering fresh, comfortable fashion that caters to customers' fit needs and lifestyle, Catherines' commitment to helping each customer look and feel her best is unparalleled. With nearly 400 locations nationwide, plus catherines.com, Catherines seeks to engage, connect, inform and inspire the women they serve. Catherines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Please visit catherines.com for store locations and the latest fashion and trend information. Follow us on Facebook @CatherinesPlusSizes, and on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest @CatherinesPlus.

About Nationwide Children's Hospital: Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report's 2017-18 list of "America's Best Children's Hospitals," Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of America's largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric healthcare systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children's has a staff of nearly 13,000 providing state-of-the-art pediatric care during more than 1.4 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children's physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

