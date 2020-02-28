Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. Receives Global Recognition

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Analytics has named Lane Mendelsohn as a global leader in the world of artificial intelligence for his innovation and success leading a groundbreaking financial software company, Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Mendelsohn is one of the 10 Most Innovative Global A.I. Executives.

Vantagepoint was the first software in the world to employ strategy back testing for technical analysis in the financial markets along with its patented predictive market trend forecasting using the power of artificial intelligence.

Vantagepoint leads the marketplace supplying independent traders with powerful tools that allow them to be competitive and self-directed in the financial markets. The company has continuously improved its product with ongoing machine learning. Recently, Vantagepoint's predictive artificial intelligence accuracy was verified at up to 87.4% putting it far beyond that of even the biggest titans of Wall Street.

Mendelsohn has provided dynamic leadership to this family-owned business and recognizes the foundation of his company's success and purpose. "We've been at the forefront of artificial intelligence for over 40 years. I often say we were "fintech" before fintech even existed. But we've always recognized where the source of our success lies – it's in our traders' success, changing people's lives, and helping traders have all the tools to trade smarter, profit more, and find a path to financial freedom."

Mendelsohn continues, "Our traders drive us to continue to innovate and disrupt the trading industry. The recognition from my peers in the global A.I. world is wonderful, but my greatest satisfaction comes in seeing our product change lives."

You can read the entirety of Mendelsohn's interview online. Arrange a demonstration of how Vantagepoint AI's software is transforming the world of independent trading, here.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development forecasting Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint actively gives back to the Tampa Bay community donating more than $680,000 to local charities, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Children's Cancer Center.

Contact: Lisa Moretti, lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE Vantagepoint AI, LLC