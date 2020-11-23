Lane Unveils Mobile Access Feature to Deliver a Seamless Workplace Experience while Promoting Health and Tightening Security

Designed to replace traditional fobs and keycards, Mobile Access allows tenants to enter buildings, suites, and rooms with their smartphones. By digitizing the way property managers manage the ins and outs of their building, Mobile Access allows for faster, easier, and safer access and identity management on the part of building teams, while tenants have one less thing to carry around in their pockets.

In a move towards more low-touch and touchless environments, Mobile Access also allows tenants to tap their phones at scanners or even use electronic leashing for a completely hands-free experience.

[Quote] "We're extremely excited about the Mobile Access feature roll-out," said Chris Long, Head of Product at Lane. "Access and identity are a huge aspect of managing large office towers, and offering a fully digital way to manage that saves hours and hours while tightening security in the process."

Some of the main operational and security benefits of Mobile Access include:

No more lost fobs or time spent replacing them

No more fob lending or the security breaches that result

Granting, modifying, and revoking of access credentials without needing to collect plastic

End-to-end, cloud-based encryption means buildings stay secure and tenant data stays safe

"Mobile Access isn't just great for property management, it's great for the tenants," adds Kofi Gyekye, Lane Cofounder and CPO. "Getting into your building or suite through your phone is way more convenient than having to hold onto an extra piece of plastic all the time. It's simpler, it's smarter, it's the way things should be."

Some of the main tenant experience benefits of Mobile Access include:

Tenants can tap, twist, or experience fully hands-free (touchless) entry at specific building, suite, and room entryways

One less thing for tenants to keep in their pockets

Never getting locked out of the building because you forgot your keycard on your desk

Accessing buildings across multiple locations around the world with the same device

Accessing elevators, lockers, parking garages, secure documents, and more

Available for general adoption in 2021, Mobile Access will join Lane's existing suite of features as part of its mission to connect the entire workplace and transform it into a seamless ecosystem and thriving professional community.

This summer, Lane completed a $10 million Series A fundraising and in September announced its acquisition of eServus , a pioneering tenant engagement company that has delivered property management services since 1999.

With clients such as Colliers, Hullmark, Dream, Atlas, Brookfield Properties, and Kipling, Lane currently operates in 150 buildings and 300 million sq. ft. of commercial real estate in major cities across North America and around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Dubai, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver, Washington D.C., Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal. As part of its global expansion, Lane is currently launching with new clients in Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

About Lane

Lane was founded in 2014 to deliver the future of work to commercial real estate properties around the world. The first technology solution of its kind, Lane's workplace experience platform addresses the needs of the entire workplace ecosystem — from corporate tenants and their employees, to asset managers and on-site building teams, to retail tenants, visitors, and everyone in between.

