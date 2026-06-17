Lane42 Provides Senior Secured Term Loan in Support of Principal Mineral's Acquisition of Isola Group

Acquisition Helps Establish the Only Vertically Integrated Western Foil-to-Laminate Supplier

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane42 Investment Partners ("Lane42" or the "Firm") today announced it provided a senior secured term loan to Principal Mineral (the "Company") in support of its acquisition of Isola Group ("Isola"), a leading manufacturer of copper-clad laminates (CCLs) and dielectric prepreg materials used in the production of advanced multilayer printed circuit boards. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Principal Mineral is rebuilding the industrial "missing midstream" of the critical materials supply chain, developing and scaling manufacturing capabilities that transform strategic materials into essential inputs for advanced electronics, communications systems, AI infrastructure, defense technologies, and energy applications. In April 2025, Principal Mineral established Camden Copper, North America's only producer of electrodeposited copper foil and the sole U.S. manufacturer of defense-grade electrodeposited copper foil.

Isola is a leading copper-clad laminate manufacturer with operations in the United States and Europe. Through this transaction, Principal Mineral will establish the only vertically integrated Western foil-to-laminate platform, creating a strategically important supplier of critical materials for electronics, defense, and advanced manufacturing applications.

Copper foil and copper-clad laminates are foundational materials used in printed circuit boards, which serve as the backbone of virtually all advanced electronic systems. The acquisition will strengthen Principal Mineral's ability to serve customers across the electronics value chain while enhancing manufacturing capabilities and supply-chain resilience for critical industries.

"Principal Mineral is building a highly differentiated platform at the intersection of advanced manufacturing, critical materials, and supply chain resilience," commented Lane42 Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer Cass Traub. "The acquisition of Isola creates a strategically important supplier serving defense, electronics, and industrial end markets, and we are pleased to provide financing that supports the company's long-term growth objectives. This transaction reflects the type of opportunity we seek at Lane42: strong assets, experienced leadership, meaningful scale, and exposure to attractive long-term growth trends."

"One of Lane42's core strengths is partnering with management teams pursuing strategically significant opportunities where traditional financing solutions may not fully address a company's needs," said Lane42 Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager, Rob Ruberton. "This transaction demonstrates Lane42's ability to deliver flexible financing for high-quality businesses operating in sectors we believe are critical to US economic growth and industrial reshoring."

"We are entering a transformative phase of growth for Principal Mineral, and Lane42's partnership provides the strategic resources needed to drive continued innovation and growth in the strategic materials and minerals space to better support our customers," said Adam Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Principal Mineral. "Lane42's creativity and ability to move quickly throughout the process were instrumental in helping us achieve our objectives."

Since its launch in March 2025, Lane42 has expanded to 21 investment professionals and a total of 35 employees across its two offices in New York City and Santa Monica. Lane42 recently supported growth at partner companies such as Rising Tide, Aqua Terra Permian, and Avocet Partners, further establishing itself as a preferred capital partner to high-quality mid-market businesses.

Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Principal Mineral. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Lane42. Reed Smith LLP acted as legal counsel to Isola.

About Principal Mineral

Principal Mineral is rebuilding the industrial "missing midstream" of the critical materials supply chain, developing and scaling manufacturing capabilities that transform strategic materials into the essential inputs that power advanced electronics, communications systems, AI infrastructure, defense technologies, and energy applications.

Through its portfolio of technologies and operations, Principal Mineral provides scaled production of critical mineral and material inputs for the electronics, defense, and energy industries while building strategic partnerships that accelerate the development of essential capabilities and establish durable, globally competitive production.

Principal Mineral serves as a trusted partner to leading advanced technology manufacturers, delivering adaptable and agile solutions that strengthen supply-chain security, support high-quality jobs, drive innovation, and enhance industrial resilience. To learn more, visit www.PrincipalMineral.com.

About Isola

Isola Group, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a global material sciences company focused on designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepregs used to fabricate advanced multi-layer printed circuit boards. The Company's high-performance materials are used in sophisticated electronic applications in the communications infrastructure, computing/networking, military, medical, aerospace, and automotive industries. For more information, visit our website at www.Isola-Group.com.

About Lane42 Investment Partners

Lane42 Investment Partners is an alternative asset management firm specializing in capturing the most compelling opportunities for value creation from inefficiencies in public and private markets and the convergence of debt and equity financing across asset classes. Lane42's mission is to deliver value to investors and exceptional partnership to portfolio companies, driven by a culture of integrity, collaboration, and alignment. Founded by Scott L. Graves, an accomplished investment professional with more than 30 years of public and private credit and equity investing, Lane42 was seeded with a $2 billion capital commitment and a minority equity investment from affiliates of Millennium Management LLC. Lane42 is headquartered in Santa Monica and New York. www.Lane42.com.

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SOURCE Lane42 Investment Partners