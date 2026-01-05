Lane42 Investment Partners Announces the Acquisition of Aqua Terra Permian, LLC

Investment to Continue Growth and Expansion of Essential Midstream Infrastructure Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane42 Investment Partners, LLC ("Lane42") today announced that it has acquired Aqua Terra Permian, LLC ("Aqua Terra Permian" or "the Company") in partnership with Karis Midstream Partners ("Karis"). The platform will be led by the Karis team with Odely Sakazi and David Melton serving as CEO and COO, respectively.

Aqua Terra Permian is an energy infrastructure company serving exploration and production customers with core acreage positions in the Permian Basin, operating a network of gathering, transportation, and saltwater disposal wells. Aqua Terra Permian has built its business on deep technical expertise, long-standing customer relationships, and a strong reputation for operational reliability and regulatory compliance. The Company is supported by long-term contracts with investment-grade counterparties.

"The acquisition of Aqua Terra Permian in partnership with Karis demonstrates Lane42's ability to deliver tailored capital solutions to great businesses with strong management teams," said Lane42 Partner David Bernfeld. "The transaction strengthens Aqua Terra Permian's balance sheet and provides substantial capital necessary to support the Company's long-term growth and continued exceptional service to its customers."

"In Lane42, David Melton and I have found a partner that shares our vision for building a scaled, water-focused midstream company," commented Odely Sakazi, CEO of Karis. "We are excited to grow alongside our customers and to continue to deliver the high level of service they have come to expect from the Aqua Terra Permian team."

Vinson & Elkins served as legal counsel, and Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor to Lane42. Stephens Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Karis Midstream Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Aqua Terra Permian.

About Lane42 Investment Partners

Lane42 Investment Partners is an alternative asset management firm specializing in capturing the most compelling opportunities for value creation from inefficiencies in public and private markets and the convergence of debt and equity financing across asset classes. Lane42's mission is to deliver value to investors and exceptional partnership to portfolio companies, driven by a culture of integrity, collaboration, and alignment. Founded by Scott L. Graves, an accomplished investment professional with more than 30 years of public and private credit and equity investing experience, Lane42 was seeded with a $2 billion capital commitment and a minority equity investment from affiliates of Millennium Management LLC. Lane42 is headquartered in Santa Monica and New York. www.Lane42.com.

About Karis Midstream Partners

Karis Midstream Partners was founded by Odely Sakazi and David Melton in 2025 for the purpose of building a leading midstream company. Mr. Sakazi and Mr. Melton bring approximately 40 years of combined industry experience having successfully built and led leading midstream platforms.

