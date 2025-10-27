Lane42 Announces the Appointment of Former McKinsey Senior Partner Harry Robinson as Partner

Robinson Brings Over Three Decades of Experience and Will Join Lane42 Executive Committee

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane42 Investment Partners, LLC ("Lane42" or "the Firm"), an alternative asset management firm focused on public and private markets opportunities across asset classes, today announced the appointment of Harry Robinson as Partner, effective January 2026. He will join the Firm's Executive Committee and be based in the Santa Monica office.

Scott Graves said: "Harry brings over 35 years of extensive, hands-on experience helping management teams and sponsors drive value and growth within their companies. His expertise working alongside asset managers and management teams across industries to transform performance and operational efficiency will help us accelerate our strategy to create value and capitalize on the most compelling investment opportunities on behalf of the global institutions we serve. We are so excited to welcome him to Lane42."

Founded in March 2025, Lane42 has appointed a leadership team with strong and differentiated experience across public and private markets. With the addition of Mr. Robinson, Lane 42 has continued to expand its talent pool and has hired 19 investment professionals and 29 professionals overall.

Harry Robinson

Mr. Robinson will be a Partner and a member of the Lane42 Executive Committee, based in the Santa Monica office. He will lead the Firm's portfolio value creation effort, supporting the performance of portfolio companies, and contributing to investment sourcing, underwriting, and diligence.

He brings over 35 years of experience helping organizations achieve their full potential for all stakeholders. He joins Lane42 after a distinguished career at McKinsey & Company, where he has been a Senior Partner for 20 years. During his tenure, he held a number of senior positions, including serving on its governing Board of Directors, on the Risk, Audit & Governance Committee, and as Chairman of the McKinsey Client Committee. As the global leader and manager of all industry verticals within the firm, Mr. Robinson served on the McKinsey Operating Committee. Mr. Robinson was part of the small team that launched McKinsey's Reset – Transform – Sustain ("RTS") practice, a group that he later led globally. In his role with RTS, Mr. Robinson helped deliver billions in EBITDA benefits for clients across a range of industries, including mining, oil & gas, diversified industrials, financial services, and technology. He also advised various alternative asset fund managers, including private equity funds and investors focused on distressed debt strategies.

Mr. Robinson graduated Summa Cum Laude from Yale with a degree in Mathematics and Economics, and Magna Cum Laude from Harvard Law School.

About Lane42

Lane42 Investment Partners is an alternative asset management firm specializing in capturing the most compelling opportunities for value creation from inefficiencies in public and private markets and the convergence of debt and equity financing across asset classes. Lane42's mission is to deliver value to investors and exceptional partnership to portfolio companies, driven by a culture of integrity, collaboration, and alignment. Founded by Scott L. Graves, an accomplished investment professional with more than 30 years of public and private credit and equity investing, Lane42 was seeded with a $2 billion capital commitment and a minority equity investment from affiliates of Millennium Management LLC. Lane42 is headquartered in Santa Monica and New York. www.Lane42.com

Media Contact

Prosek Partners for Lane42

[email protected]

SOURCE Lane42 Investment Partners