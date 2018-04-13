LANEIGE Reinforces Its Authority in Sleeping Beauty

LANEIGE is excited to announce the launch of the next innovative sleep mask in four years – the Eye Sleeping Mask, an overnight eye treatment. Made with innovative proprietary technology, LANEIGE's Eye Sleeping Mask works while you sleep to address moisture loss, de-puff eyes and reveal a fresher appearance the next morning.

"We are very proud to debut our newest overnight mask—our first for eyes," says Jessica Hanson, President and General Manager at Amorepacific US, Inc, LANEIGE's parent company. "As a pioneer of Korean Beauty, we are always on the pulse of the newest skincare innovations, and LANEIGE looks forward to continuing to lead the overnight beauty category with another efficacious mask that works overtime to nourish the skin around the delicate eye area while you sleep."

Packed with active ingredients, the Eye Sleeping Mask reveals a younger-looking, more supple appearance with every use. The brand's proprietary Sleep Circular™ technology helps reduce the appearance of puffy eyes, delivering a boost of caffeine to the delicate eye area, while the new Eye Moisture Wrap™ technology delivers moisturizing beta-glucan to the skin, forming a breathable film to prevent moisture loss. The formula also features Sleepscent™, which uses Orange Flower, Rose, Ylang Ylang and Sandalwood oils to relax and calm the skin and a custom ceramic ball applicator that provides a cooling effect and can be used to massage the eye area for improved circulation.

"Since the brand's launch at Sephora in 2017, LANEIGE has performed extremely well and we have just expanded to 200 stores at Sephora," explains Hanson. "Our signature Lip Sleeping Mask has exceeded all expectations and is now our best-selling product with nearly 200,000 sold in just nine months. We anticipate our new Eye Sleeping Mask will follow this amazing trend."

LANEIGE Overnight Eye Mask debuts April 13th in select Sephora stores nationwide and is currently available for purchase on Sephora.com.

About LANEIGE

With over 20 years of research, LANEIGE's Water Science™ has developed optimum water to address each skin concern. Hydro Ionized Mineral Water offers quicker and deeper absorption for better overall moisturization; Mint Water reduces excessive sebum while offering greater pore care.

Hydration, Minimizing Look of Pores, Age Prevention, or Complexion-Correcting.

Whatever your concern, whatever your skin type, there's a LANEIGE water science complex to answer it.

