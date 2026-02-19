FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Lanesha Minnix has been named executive vice president and general counsel for the company, effective March 16.

Minnix will be responsible for leading the Law Group and Public Affairs at BD. She will report to Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD, and serve on the BD Executive Leadership Team.

Lanesha Minnix Named General Counsel for BD

Minnix most recently served as executive vice president and chief legal officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, where she led legal, corporate affairs, risk, security and EHS for the company. She played a key role in the company's $24 billion take-private transaction, one of the largest in the health care and retail sectors. Prior to that, Minnix held senior executive roles at Ecolab and Flowserve, where she built and modernized global legal and compliance functions, strengthened governance frameworks, partnered with regulators and policymakers, and delivered measurable operational and financial results.

"Driving durable growth and innovation in healthcare requires leaders who can enable progress across the enterprise in a dynamic environment," said Polen. "Lanesha brings the strategic mindset, governance strength and operational discipline to help us reach world-class levels of excellence, move faster and deliver value for our customers and shareholders."

Minnix holds a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tulsa, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Saint Louis University.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of health care by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global health care. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:

Media Investors Megan Dubrowski Sr. Director, Executive Communications [email protected] Shawn Bevec SVP, Investor Relations [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)