Lang Financial Group Partners with United Benefit Advisors

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, welcomes Lang Financial Group to our community of Partners. As a woman-owned business, Lang Financial Group brings a fresh perspective to our member-focused organization.

A multi-generational firm, Lang Financial Group provides Group Benefits, Life, Disability and Long-term Care and Supplemental Healthcare. After 30 years in business, their mission is to create long-term relationships by putting client needs before commissions, simplifying the process and remaining independent.

"Lang Financial Group brings a new energy to our Partner membership. Their desire to keep current with industry certifications and continuing education makes them an ideal candidate to share knowledge and empower others like them to succeed," said UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE.

Stacy Lang Kahan, CLU, RFC, Owner/President of Lang Financial Group says, "We are excited to join this powerhouse of an organization filled with dynamic companies like ours. We hope to be an energizing force and contributor to this vibrant community of strong independent brokers."

Lang Financial Group is one of the newest Partners to join the UBA community of independent employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, England, and Ireland. As a combined group, UBA's annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top ten employee benefit advisory organizations globally.

About Lang Financial Group

Serving Chicagoland, Lang Financial Group, based in Skokie was started by Stacy Lang Kahan in 1990. Following her father's footsteps in the insurance industry, Stacy brings her certifications, NAHU membership and strong solutions for her client's needs to an ever-increasingly difficult market. Her daughters passionately work alongside her to bring a third generation into the business.

To learn more about Lang Financial Group, visit www.langfinancial.com .

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit www.UBAbenefits.com .

