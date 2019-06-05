Lang Named Saint Joseph's Men's Basketball Head Strength And Conditioning Coach

With Houston, Lang tested and analyzed each player's athletic performance and movement efficiency to help create comprehensive individualized training programs, along with coaching warm-up and stretching protocols for both practices and games. Assisting 2016-17 NBSCA Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year and Director of Performance Science Javair Gillett in all aspects of the Houston Rockets strength and conditioning program, Lang was also an intricate part of the team's pre-draft assessments as he worked potential draft picks through specialized strength and conditioning tests.

"We're excited to bring Eric on board. Eric is coming from the Houston Rockets where he learned quite a bit and also has some great experience working with NBA players," said Lange. "I think he'll be a great asset to not only our entire program as a whole, in terms of strength training, nutrition, flexibility, mobility, but he'll have a great vantage point for our young players to understand what it truly takes to be a professional as it relates to their body development."

"I am beyond excited to join the Saint Joseph's men's basketball program as the head coach for strength and conditioning. As a native of the Philadelphia area, getting the opportunity to help a Big 5 school is a dream come true. My hope is to have a lasting positive impact on the lives of the student-athletes on Hawk Hill. Finally, I would like to thank Athletic Director Jill Bodensteiner as well as Head Coach Billy Lange for the opportunity," Lang said.

Along with his duties with the Rockets, Lang served as head strength and conditioning coach for their NBA G-League affiliate Vipers until this past January when he shifted to full-time responsibilities with Houston. While with Rio Grande, he directed and planned every aspect of the strength and conditioning department including nutrition, individualized programs, and created evaluations for both the Rockets and Vipers to track the progress athletes made in the weight room.

"Eric brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to St. Joe's. The players he will coach are in great hands. Eric's ability to effectively bridge the gap between performance science and application on the court is an asset that gives this basketball team an immediate advantage," Gillett said.

"Eric Lang is one of the best young trainers in the league and has a hands-on approach for all of his athletes. His knowledge has made a huge impact on my game. Eric is passionate about his work, informative, hard working, and always learning new techniques in the industry to set him apart from the rest," said Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets.

Prior to joining the Rockets, Lang served as a strength and conditioning intern for both the Villanova football team and NCAA champion men's basketball team during the 2015-16 season and interned as a strength and conditioning assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2014-15.

A native of Exton, Pennsylvania, Lang graduated from West Chester University in 2013 with a degree in exercise science and is currently pursuing his master's degree in kinesiology from A.T. Still University. He joins the SJU strength and conditioning staff that includes Brian Bingaman, Ben Steenrod and Ahmad Salamah.

SOURCE Saint Joseph's University