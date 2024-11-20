Langan Acquires Navix

Expands Data Center Practice and Strengthens Pacific Northwest Presence

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Langan Engineering & Environmental Services officially announced the acquisition of Navix Engineering, a leading site/civil engineering firm in the data center market. Based in Bellevue, Washington, Navix has provided site/civil engineering in the Pacific Northwest and has grown its highly successful data center practice to support projects in nearly 40 states for hyper-scalers, co-location developers, architects, design-build contractors, and allied consultants. Similarly, Langan has grown its data center land development practice around the country, and the acquisition of Navix augments the firm's standing as a go-to consultant in the industry.

"Paul Manzer and the Navix team have built a platinum reputation in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, especially in the highly competitive and rapidly growing data center market," said David T. Gockel, President/CEO, Langan. "Adding Navix to Langan strengthens both firms, and we are incredibly excited to integrate our forces to bring unsurpassed value to our clients in the Pacific Northwest and the data center market throughout the United States."

"Many firms have pursued Navix, but Langan has the best cultural alignment to provide growth opportunities for our staff," said Paul Manzer, President, Navix. "On the business front, we have been seeking a partner that could help us support projects around the country, and we have found that in Langan. This relationship also allows us to bring a greater suite of services to our clients."

By joining forces, multiple synergies are created that will benefit clients and staff from both firms. Navix clients will stand to benefit from Langan's environmental and geotechnical engineering services, as well as other technical disciplines including traffic engineering, survey/GIS, and landscape architecture. Langan will also provide industry-leading technical and career development training to Navix staff.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Langan

Langan (www.langan.com) provides comprehensive environmental and engineering consulting services to a broad array of clients nationally and internationally. Founded in 1970, Langan employs 1,750 professionals and has 45 offices throughout the U.S., including New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington, DC, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Langan International, the firm's wholly owned subsidiary based in New York, has five offices in Athens, Dubai, Calgary, London, and Panama.

Consistently ranked among the top "Best Firms to Work For" (The Zweig Group), and among the top 50 firms worldwide (Engineering News-Record), Langan prioritizes health and safety; operates as a carbon-neutral business, and embraces diversity and inclusion.

