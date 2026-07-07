LANGAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF THE LANGAR GLOBAL HEALTHTECH ETF TO THE CBOE BZX EXCHANGE

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Langar Investment Management LLC, the adviser to the Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSE Arca: LGHT), today announced the transfer of the primary listing of LGHT from NYSE Arca to the Cboe BZX Exchange on or about June 29, 2026.

Current shareholders of LGHT are not required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of the Fund's shares. The Fund's investment objective, strategies, and investment management team will remain unchanged.

For more information on the Langar Global HealthTech ETF, please visit langarfunds.com.

About Langar Investment Management

Langar Investment Management is the investment management subsidiary of Langar Technology, Inc. and the adviser to the Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) — the first ever pure-play healthtech ETF. LGHT seeks long-term growth of capital and offers investors targeted exposure to companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology, including digital health, medical devices, health data infrastructure, and AI-driven diagnostics. For more information, visit langarfunds.com.

Important Disclosures

Nothing contained in this material should be construed as an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Langar Global HealthTech ETF. This material must be preceded or accompanied by a current prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund's shares are bought and sold at market price, not at net asset value ("NAV") per share. The shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF is distributed by Paralel Distributors LLC. Paralel Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Langar Investment Management or Langar Technology, Inc.

LAN10.

SOURCE Langar Technology, Inc.