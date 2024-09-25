LANGaware Announces Strategic Partnership with Bioiatriki Healthcare Group to Revolutionize Early Alzheimer's Detection in Southeast Europe

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LANGaware, a pioneering AI-driven healthcare technology company, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Bioiatriki Healthcare Group, one of Southeast Europe's largest private healthcare providers. This collaboration aims to advance the early detection and management of neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer's Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), in Greece and Cyprus.

Under this partnership, Bioiatriki integrates with LANGaware's advanced AI-driven platform into its extensive network of over 75 diagnostic centers. This platform leverages AI to analyze digital biomarkers from voice and speech, enabling early detection of cognitive and behavioral health conditions with unmatched accuracy. By offering this cutting-edge technology, Bioiatriki empowers patients to detect dementia symptoms at their earliest stages, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

"We are excited to collaborate with Bioiatriki Healthcare Group to bring our innovative technology to more patients," said Dr. Vassiliki Rentoumi, Founder and CEO of LANGaware. "This partnership aligns with our mission to revolutionize early diagnosis and provide effective, accessible solutions for cognitive health management globally."

LANGaware's platform provides rapid and accurate results within minutes, requiring only a brief voice recording of the participant describing an image or a daily activity. The system boasts a sensitivity of 90% and a specificity of 85% in detecting Alzheimer's Disease and MCI, significantly reducing the risk of misdiagnosis and unnecessary treatments.

The integration of LANGaware's technology within Bioiatriki's healthcare services is expected to not only improve patient outcomes but also enhance healthcare efficiency by enabling timely interventions and personalized support. This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding access to advanced diagnostic services and represents a shared commitment to improving cognitive health management.

LANGaware leverages AI technology to revolutionize cognitive and behavioral health screening. By utilizing speech analysis and proprietary voice and speech biomarkers, LANGaware provides early, accurate and objective detection of conditions, enabling more effective treatments, reducing healthcare burdens, and improving overall well-being. For more information about LANGaware, please visit www.langaware.com .

Bioiatriki Healthcare Group is a leading provider of private healthcare services in Greece and Cyprus. Established in 1981, Bioiatriki operates over 75 diagnostic centers, two state-of-the-art hospitals, and various specialized centers, serving more than 3 million patients annually. For more information, visit www.bioiatriki.gr .

Media Contacts:

Virginia Korma

646-878-9063

[email protected]

SOURCE LANGaware