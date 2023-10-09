LANGaware Strengthens Advisory Board with Michel Vounatsos, Former Biogen CEO and Strategic Visionary

News provided by

LANGaware

09 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LANGaware, a pioneering tech company at the forefront of AI-driven cognitive and mental health diagnostics, is delighted to announce the appointment of Michel Vounatsos to their advisory board. As a seasoned executive and strategic visionary, Mr. Vounatsos will serve as a senior advisor, providing invaluable expertise and guidance to drive LANGaware's mission of transforming cognitive and mental health diagnostics that focus on early stages of the disease evolution.

Continue Reading

LANGaware is dedicated to revolutionizing cognitive and mental health diagnostics by harnessing the power of advanced AI tools. By leveraging speech analysis and proprietary voice and speech biomarkers, LANGaware's solution offers unparalleled accuracy, speed, accessibility, and convenience. The ultimate vision is to detect cognitive and mental health disorders at their earliest stages enabling more effective treatments, reducing healthcare burdens, and improving overall well-being.

"We believe in a future where cognitive and mental health conditions are detected proactively, leading to personalized care and improved quality of life for all individuals," said Vassiliki Rentoumi, Founder and CEO of LANGaware. "We are enthusiastic to have Michel Vounatsos join our team. His involvement not only validates our vision, but also provides expert guidance as we transform the healthcare landscape. Michel's insights and leadership will be instrumental in shaping our company's R&D, strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring that LANGaware continues to drive innovation and deliver groundbreaking solutions."

"I am very pleased to join LANGaware's advisory board, especially at a time when we are witnessing significant advancements in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease," said Michel Vounatsos. "LANGaware's ability to detect patients at the early stages of cognitive decline is invaluable, thanks to LANGaware's potentially differentiated AI based capability."

Mr. Vounatsos brings decades of experience to LANGaware, having served as the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biogen and a member of their Board of Directors from January 2017 to late 2022. Prior to joining Biogen, Mr. Vounatsos had a 20-year career at Merck and has held management positions at Ciba-Geigy. His global and deep understanding of providers, health systems, insurers, and payors will optimize patients' access to LANGaware's innovative AI-first digital health diagnostics. The addition of Mr. Vounatsos to the advisory board marks an important milestone for LANGaware.

About LANGaware: LANGaware is a pioneering company that leverages AI technology to revolutionize cognitive and mental health diagnostics. By utilizing speech analysis and proprietary voice and speech biomarkers, LANGaware provides early and objective detection of conditions, enabling more effective treatments, reducing healthcare burdens, and improving overall well-being. The company's vision is to transform the healthcare industry by seamlessly integrating AI-driven diagnostic tools and empowering healthcare professionals with valuable insights for personalized care. For more information about LANGaware, please visit www.langaware.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Virginia Korma  

Sarah Flora

[email protected]    

[email protected]

T(US) | +1 646 878-9053

T(US) | +1 913-683-4015

SOURCE LANGaware

Also from this source

LANGaware Unlocks $2 Million in New Funding Round: A Step Forward in AI-Driven Cognitive and Mental Health Detection

LANGaware Unlocks $2 Million in New Funding Round: A Step Forward in AI-Driven Cognitive and Mental Health Detection

LANGaware, a US based company revolutionizing cognitive and mental health diagnostics through AI-driven technology, has successfully raised $2...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.