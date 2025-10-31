Langdon & Emison LLC Provides Notice of Data Incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Langdon & Emison LLC ("LE") experienced a data security event that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' data. LE provided notice of this event to potentially affected individuals along with resources to assist them.

On May 28, 2025, we identified unexpected activity on our network. We promptly took steps to ensure the continued security of our environment and engaged digital forensics specialists to assist with our investigation. The investigation confirmed that an unauthorized actor accessed our network on May 27, 2025 and had the ability to access certain files.

The accessible information varies by individual but may include an individual's name in combination with a Social Security number, date of birth, driver's license number, financial account information, medical information, and/or other materials prepared or provided during the course of legal representation. We have no evidence of any misuse or attempted misuse of the accessible information. LE provided notice of this event to the potentially affected individuals beginning on October 31, 2025.

LE has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the event and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time, excluding U.S. holidays and can be reached at 1-833-714-7260.

SOURCE Langdon & Emison LLC