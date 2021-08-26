LangInnov Joins Learning Solutions Portfolio to Improve Literacy and Equity in Schools

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LangInnov is proud to announce its selection as a member of the Learning Solutions portfolio at NewSchools Venture Fund . NewSchools grant recipients are committed to creating or expanding on innovative ways to make literacy instruction more effective for historically underserved student groups. In addition to funding, NewSchools will provide management assistance and create a community of practice for portfolio members.

LangInnov provides innovative educational technology to assess and develop literacy skills in bilingual children. This particular group of students often lacks adequate support to succeed in a traditional academic setting. Our first product, the BLAST mobile app, is designed exclusively for Latino bilinguals and English learners in U.S. schools. BLAST is a fully-automated literacy assessment in Spanish and English that helps educators make more informed placement decisions, reduce the number of ESL (English as a Second Language) and Special Ed. misplacements, and accelerate the rate of graduation from ESL.

"We are very proud to be funded by NewSchools Venture Fund and grateful for the opportunity to address the need for equity in ground-breaking literacy technology for bilingual Latino children," said Dr. Rocío Raña, CEO of LangInnov. "These funds will allow us to put the BLAST mobile app in the hands of more children in the underserved Latino community and provide educators the data needed to help them succeed in school."

"Reading and writing skills empower students to pursue their dreams, enable them to share new ideas, and give them the tools to participate fully in society," said Cameron White, Partner at NewSchools Venture Fund. "We believe innovative literacy solutions have the potential to positively improve academic outcomes for Black and Latino students, and students from low-income communities. That's why NewSchools is proud to invest in LangInnov to develop engaging solutions to reimagine education."

About LangInnov

LangInnov was incorporated in 2018 in New York City by two entrepreneurial women, a Latina and an Asian American, who are experts in bilingual assessment and educational technologies. Our solution, the BLAST mobile app, was developed with an award from the National Science Foundation with the goal of bringing equity in education to bilingual communities in the United States.

Learn more at https://langinnov.com | @wearelanginnov

About NewSchools

NewSchools Venture Fund is a national nonprofit that supports and invests in promising teams of educators and innovators who want to reimagine learning. We help them accomplish their missions to achieve outstanding results for the schools, students and educators they serve. We are committed to helping students graduate high school prepared and inspired to achieve their most ambitious dreams and plans. Through our investing, management assistance, network building, and thought leadership, NewSchools helps to reimagine PreK-12 education.

