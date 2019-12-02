LANGRIA Sets off Local and Global Ambition in Atlanta Airport

LOCAL IS THE FUTURE

Now leading with 20,000 positive reviews and a 3-digit growing rate, LANGRIA is going local in North America: a well-facilitated, and user-oriented area.

Established in 2015, LANGRIA has provided 3 million consumers with house decoration solutions - receiving 22 international patents, 8-digit turnover last year, and recently expert-recommended by United Airline's Hemisphere Magazine.

"Nearly 50 percent of our sales come from North America, and so far we are receiving very positive feedback from our users in America, Canada, and Mexico," said Una Tao, LANGRIA's Senior Branding Manager. "Our logistics service can guarantee a 2-to-7-days delivery from purchase in all states and said countries, which is crucial for home furnishings retail."

INNOVATE WITH USERS

Aside from talking with local whole-sellers, LANGRIA is proud of its 100,000+ active fans in its social networks and is designing its products not for, but WITH its users. Buyers are invited not just to special sales on Cyber Monday, Christmas and New Year's Eve, but are taking part in the design process.

"Our users are the most creative people on earth, really," remarked Una excitedly, "They have suggested special hanging accessories to our cabinets and garment racks that are already on our production list, and we are having a thundering brainstorm together on LANGRIA's jewelry cabinet videos.

"A new entry-hall garment rack is being co-designed as well, which inspires us to start a Creative Co-designer Program in 2020. It's our honor to have more LANGRIA families to make things together!"

GLOBALIZE WITH CONFIDENCE

The United States remains the biggest market of furnishings retail in the world, and LANGRIA aims to serve more people across with this experience.

"LANGRIA is sold in over 200 countries and regions, as so far we can directly ship to North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. We are planning to make more warehouses and expand our logistics network," said Una.

"WE ARE CONFIDENT FOR 2020"

The product range of the home decor provider covers indoors furniture, outdoor furniture, home textiles, and decor accessories. Top-selling LANGRIA products including Makeup Jewelry Armoire Series, Hanging Rack Wardrobe and Memory Foam Pillow should deserve consumers' attention in this holiday season.

Driven by localization and global ambition and its "Easy, Cosy, Homey" value, LANGRIA has kept an innovative practice towards its product and services.

To learn more about LANGRIA's story, service, and events on Cyber Monday, Christmas and the New Year, visit https://www.langria.com/.

SOURCE LANGRIA