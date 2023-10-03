Language I/O Announces Premier Partnership at Chatbot Summit ExCeL London 2023

Multilingual translation company and Chatbot Summit collaborate to advance AI conversations

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Language I/O (LIO), a leader in real-time, business-accurate translation technology, is pleased to announce its partnership with Chatbot Summit for its 7th international edition of the event, taking place at the ICC ExCeL London on October 11-12, 2023.

The Wyoming-based company is thrilled to become part of Chatbot Summit's community and collaborate with organizer Sunrize Digital , which helps brands, technology leaders, and startups accelerate the adoption of conversational and generative AI. Language I/O, the customer support platform powering multilingual conversations, will be set up at booth #A300.

The partnership announcement follows Language I/O's recent $8M Series A1, marking it as the first company to receive investment capital from the Wyoming Business Council's Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) Fund . Language I/O is using the funds from the round to expand its machine learning team and platform that integrates generative AI to improve real-time translation quality and ultimately generate language-specific, LLM-powered chatbots.

Heather Shoemaker , founder and CEO of Language I/O, will host a presentation alongside one of their larger customers, at the upcoming event which will take place on Thursday, October 12th, 11:30 -12 GMT at the Clubs Stage.

"We are excited to join hands with Chatbot Summit for their 7th international edition to propel the growth of conversational and generative AI," said Shoemaker. "As we prepare to take the stage with one of our larger customers, we anticipate a collaborative discussion on the landscape of AI-driven solutions and the current state of the broader technology environment."

Yoav Barel, Managing Director at Sunrize and Chairman of Chatbot Summit, commented, "Since our foundation in 2016, we've eagerly awaited this moment. With the rise of generative AI and large language models, the inevitability of engaging in conversations with AI-powered bots to communicate with businesses has become evident to all. But surprisingly, many brands and organizations, including those here in the UK, have not yet embraced this transformational technology. Leading the charge in driving this transformation are our partners, including Language I/O, who innovate and promote the adoption of conversational and generative AI across various industries and use cases."

About LIO

LIO's real-time, business-accurate translation technology empowers Fortune 500 companies to communicate in any language. By plugging directly into existing tools such as Salesforce, Zendesk, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Teams, LIO quickly generates accurate, brand-specific translations of user-generated content such as jargon, slang, abbreviations and misspellings. Its zero-trace and AI-enabled platform enables seamless multilingual communication over live chat, email, chatbots, social messaging, and more.

About Chatbot Summit | The Home of World-Leading Bots

Following the success of our previous editions held in Berlin, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo, which collectively connected over 10,000 leaders in Generative and Conversational AI, Chatbot Summit has chosen ExCeL London as its new home, with the support of London & Partners and Visit Britain.

This eagerly awaited event is set to take place at the ExCeL Capital Suite, drawing in over 1,000 leaders who will gather to learn, connect, collaborate, and collectively shape the market and set the tone for our future. Attendees include representatives from leading household UK brands including British Telecom, Lloyds Banking Group, Mercedes Benz, Miele, Soho House and many more. Joining them will be leading technology providers such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Rasa, Language I/O and more.

For More Information

For more details about Language I/O's involvement in Chatbot Summit or any other inquiries, contact: Tom Groom, at [email protected] or fill out a contact form at https://languageio.com/meet-with-lio-at-chatbot-summit/

