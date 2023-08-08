Language learning games market to grow by USD 5,094.81 million from 2022 to 2027; An increase in the adoption by corporates to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global language learning games market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,094.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 22.65% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Language learning games market – Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Language Learning Games Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape - The global language learning games market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer language learning games in the market are ATI Studios SRL, Benesse Holdings Inc., Chegg Inc., Duolingo Inc., GeekSLP, HelloTalk, InFluent, Innovative Language Learning LLC, IXL Learning Inc., Memrise Ltd., MONKIMUN Inc., NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Sierra Entertainment Inc., Sign School Technologies LLC, SMARTSTUDY, Smooth HQ, Tripod Technology GmbH, and Veritas Capital Fund Management L L C. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

Benesse Holdings Inc. - The company offers learning apps for children with developmental disabilities and young people with difficulties in reading and writing.

The company offers learning apps for children with developmental disabilities and young people with difficulties in reading and writing. Chegg Inc. - The company offers language learning games such as the Busuu app.

The company offers language learning games such as the Busuu app. Duolingo Inc. - The company offers language learning games such as Dear Duolingo.

Language learning games market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (kids and adults), type (multi language choices and one language choice), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The kids segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to an increasing emphasis on early language acquisition and technology integration in education, kids language learning games have become popular among parents, teachers, and language learning institutions. Furthermore, the advancements in technology and the increasing importance of language skills made language learning games play a crucial role in fostering language acquisition among children in a fun and interactive way. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the kids segment of the global language learning games market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global language learning games market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global language learning games market.

North America will contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for language learning tools and the convenience of mobile applications drive the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the market witnessed a surge in demand due to the closure of major educational institutions and learning centers engaged in imparting language learning courses during the lockdowns by the governments of major countries in the region. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Language learning games market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The increased number of language-learning games drives the growth of the language-learning games market. With new games being released regularly, technological advances and language learning games become more sophisticated and accessible through digital platforms.

Also, these games offer a fun and engaging way for people to learn a new language and are becoming increasingly popular. It is a more immersive and interactive experience that can make the learning process more enjoyable and effective. Hence, such factors boost the language-learning games market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The increase in the adoption of language learning applications by corporates is an emerging language-learning games market trend. Companies have realized the importance of language learning for their employees. Thus, they invest in language learning applications as a part of their employee training and professional development programs.

Furthermore, multinational companies are increasingly operating in a global marketplace, and having employees who can speak multiple languages is a key competitive advantage. Hence, such trends fuel the growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The fragmented market structure challenges the growth of the language-learning games market. The market competition is highly intense among major players and small regional players because buyers do not incur switching costs when they are choosing among the language learning providers available.

The price of language learning game programs becomes a critical competitive criterion among vendors, however, established players try to differentiate themselves through digital marketing campaigns and brand-building activities. Hence, such challenges impede growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this language learning games market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the language learning games market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the language learning games market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the language learning games market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of language learning games market vendors

Language Learning Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,094.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATI Studios SRL, Benesse Holdings Inc., Chegg Inc., Duolingo Inc., GeekSLP, HelloTalk, InFluent, Innovative Language Learning LLC, IXL Learning Inc., Memrise Ltd., MONKIMUN Inc., NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Sierra Entertainment Inc., Sign School Technologies LLC, SMARTSTUDY, Smooth HQ, Tripod Technology GmbH, and Veritas Capital Fund Management L L C. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

