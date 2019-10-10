Language Learning Leader Fluenz Continues to Expand With Oaxaca, Mexico the Newest Location for Luxury Spanish Immersion Program

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluenz, the globally-recognized leader in Spanish-language immersions, continues to expand, with Oaxaca, Mexico the newest must-visit location for its world-renowned Fluenz Immersion program. Beginning in April 2020, you can join Fluenz for six days of intensive Spanish-language learning and immersion in the culture, cuisine, architecture and natural beauty that have made Oaxaca one of Mexico's fastest-growing destinations.

Fluenz Immersion is the world's most acclaimed Spanish-language learning program, taught by polyglot coaches with graduate degrees in linguistics, education, and the humanities. With dream locations, a proprietary linguistic model, the best instructors, and the finest in luxury hospitality, the Fluenz Immersion established a new standard when it launched its learning program in Mexico City in 2018, with a second program set for Barcelona in Spring 2020. Now, Oaxaca, Mexico, with its breathtaking new wave of fusion restaurants, art galleries, textile merchants, live music venues and nearby archeological sites, becomes Fluenz Immersion's latest program location.

"Following our successful launch in Mexico City over a year ago and with Barcelona set for next spring, we wanted to offer an additional equally exciting destination in Mexico for our reinvention of the Spanish learning experience," said Sonia Gil, founder of Fluenz. "Oaxaca, in the south, combines rich historical sites and colorful architecture with traditional open-air markets and a wildly varied local cuisine, including a host of sensational new food and mezcal establishments, which makes it a perfect addition to our expanding list of Fluenz Immersion offerings."

Fluenz, the most comprehensive language-learning program designed for English speakers anywhere, is literally transforming the learning experience around the world, from the traditional Spanish class into a destination, high-impact coaching experience. As the Immersion Program proves, there is no better way to learn a new language than to converse with native speakers in a real-word environment. For optimal learning, the Fluenz Immersion combines small group and one-on-one sessions, real-time monitoring of learner's progress with your personal coach, recovery time, yoga and mindfulness for language learning, and excursions into the many cultural landmarks of Oaxaca.

The Immersion program is unique in that it offers a bespoke Spanish program for each participant. Prior to arrival, Fluenz assesses every participant and creates a unique path to fluency for each one, delivering an unmatched level of intensity and individualized Spanish learning.

Guests stay in one of eight, art-filled, carefully-furnished suites, with every modern amenity, in two extraordinary homes in Oaxaca's historical district. The Oaxaca Immersion Program also includes six breakfasts and five lunches that will sample the best of traditional and newly-emerging Mexican culinary traditions. Excursions will include a special, multi-course meal at former Pujol and Cosme Chef Enrique Olvera's latest globally-ranked food mecca, Criollo; a private visit to eat at the home of one of Mexico's important young chefs; a private visit to an Oaxaca architectural landmark, private museum, or artist studio, and exclusive talks by the city's leading literary and cultural figures.

Visit https://fluenz.com/spanish-immersion/oaxaca/ today for more information!

ABOUT FLUENZ

Fluenz is an unrivaled language learning platform founded by entrepreneur Sonia Gil that offers revolutionary interactive content in many languages like Spanish, French, Italian, Mandarin, German, and Portuguese to give users fluency like never before. In addition to their online and mobile platforms, Fluenz also offers the transformational Spanish-language Immersion Program - a luxury, in-person language learning experience that uses Fluenz's proprietary linguistic model. Offered in both Mexico City and Barcelona, it is the ultimate Spanish-language learning experience. Visit fluenz.com for more information.

