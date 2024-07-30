Language Learning Market to Be Worth $124.6 Billion by 2031 - An Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Language Learning Market by Age Group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, >40 years), Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese), End User (B2C, B2B), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031,' the language learning market is expected to reach $124.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2031.

Learning a new language is a highly rewarding skill that can benefit businesses and enable professionals to grow in international markets. Students widely adopt language learning courses to improve communication skills as they migrate to different countries for better education. Online language learning involves acquiring and improving language skills through digital platforms and resources. Online language learning can be web-facilitated, hybrid, or fully virtual classes. It involves accessing language learning materials, interactive exercises, virtual classrooms, and communication tools over the Internet.

Offline language learning has emerged as a valuable and immersive approach that offers learners the benefits of real-time interaction with the convenience of in-person engagement. It usually takes place in a physical location, including a classroom, language school, or business premises. Offline learning provides a setting for more interaction with fewer distractions and allows learners to interact with language instructors in real time for immediate feedback and clarification.

The growth of the language learning market is driven by globalization and the growing need for cross-border communication, the nominal fees of language learning applications, and the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in e-learning. However, the reluctance to accept English as a primary language for communication in some countries may restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, multinational companies' growing preference for multilingual employees and growing investments in start-ups and small companies teaching languages are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in this market. However, the lack of trained professionals to teach language may hinder this market's growth. Additionally, transnational education (TNE), flexible pricing structure, and enhancing language education through social robots are prominent trends in this market.

The language learning market is segmented by age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years); language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages); end user (B2B {Live (Offline [Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring] and Online [Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring]) and Web & Mobile Apps} and B2C {Live (Offline [Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring] and Online [Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring]) and Web & Mobile Apps}); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on age group, the global language learning market is segmented into <18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2024, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 43.0% of the language learning market.

However, the 18-20 years segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need to enhance employability and competitiveness in job opportunities, the need for a deeper engagement with diverse cultures, history, and arts, and the growing need to study abroad. This age group comprises high school students who are strongly dedicated to achieving higher academic excellence and nurturing cognitive growth. They exhibit an enthusiastic approach to embracing various languages and cultures. Language learning allows students to participate in courses via the Internet. Different languages serve as a gateway for these students to engage in online courses to help them foster effective communication of their ideas, feelings, and experiences.

Based on language, the global language learning market is segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages. In 2024, the English language segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 67.0% of the language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for English language learning programs, rising globalization & urbanization, the growing number of English language learners worldwide, the growing popularity of English language proficiency tests, and increasing emphasis on English language learning in schools and educational institutions.

Moreover, English language learning programs are gaining momentum due to globalization and urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. English has transcended geographical boundaries to become a universal language of communication. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools. These include mobile apps, eBooks, games, videos, audio clips, digital software, learning lab equipment, and online tutoring platforms. These tools are interactive, allow real-time feedback, and enhance learning processes as they involve different formats.

However, the Mandarin language segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Mandarin comprises a group of Sinitic languages and dialects natively spoken across most of northern and southwestern China. Mandarin and different dialects of Mandarin are used for official communication in China, Taiwan, and Singapore. It has the largest number of native speakers of any language and is spoken by over 70% of the Chinese population. According to Busuu Online S.L. (Spain), as of May 2022, Mandarin ranked second among the most spoken languages globally, with 1,117 million speakers worldwide. Moreover, with the rapidly changing global trade and economic scenario, Mandarin has gained strategic prominence worldwide. Mandarin is one of the priority languages for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and several other diplomatic activities.

Based on end user, the global language learning market is segmented into B2C and B2B. In 2024, the B2B segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 56.0% of the language learning market. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need for industry-specific language skills to communicate effectively with international clients, partners, and markets; the growing need to enhance business communication; and the rising demand for language training for various organizations such as government, education, and private sectors.

However, the B2C segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the increasing need for Industry-specific language skills to communicate effectively with international clients, partners, and markets, the growing need to enhance business communication, and the rising demand for language training for various organizations such as government agencies, education, and private sectors.

The B2C (business-to-consumer) language learning channel is a huge market that has undergone significant transformation and expansion, primarily fueled by the proliferation of web & mobile applications. B2C is defined as the sale of language learning products & services and refers to the provision of language education and training services tailored for individuals, corporations, and organizations. Also, it helps address the unique needs of businesses operating in diverse linguistic environments.

Based on geography, the language learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of around 49.2% of the language learning market. The growth of this market is attributed to the influx of multinational companies, government initiatives to strengthen national education networks, growing government focus on the education sector, rapidly developing economies, and increasing disposable incomes leading to increased Internet penetration. Asia-Pacific holds tremendous growth opportunities for the language learning market. Market players in the region are adopting various strategies to broaden their product portfolios, advance the capabilities of their existing products, cater to users' changing needs, and ensure a competitive edge in the language learning market.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the language learning market include Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Busuu Online S.L. (Spain), Babble GMBH (Germany), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (China), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone Ltd. (U.S.), Inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), and Open Education LLC (U.S.).

