Language Learning Pioneer Welcomes Sales Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer

"Anita's expertise in - and ability to articulate the value of - data complements our platform's context-based approach, which leverages real-time data to serve learning content that is relevant and effective,"said Voxy Founder and CEO Paul Gollash. "She has proven herself a successful leader of sales and service teams before, during, and after periods of high growth."

Global demand for mobile and web-based language learning tools has increased as more businesses invest in talent development of international workforces. Voxy's English language learning platform is designed to provide adaptive learning technology, real-world content and live online instruction to global companies, higher education institutions, and governments. In her current role, Absey is responsible for guiding the organization's growth by analyzing opportunities in new markets and working closely with key customers.

"Voxy customers understand that measurable learner success comes from a personalized, data-driven approach to learning," said Absey. "I look forward to helping them realize better outcomes - and grow our brand - as context-based learning technologies transform the way the world learns English."

For more news from the Voxy team, please visit our blog at www.voxy.com/blog.

About Voxy

Voxy provides personalized English language instruction to corporations, educational institutions and governments across the globe. Based on more than 30 years of academic research, Voxy's solution meets the needs of each user by combining patented technology that adapts lessons in real time with personalized live instruction—all delivered in a fully mobile experience. Launched in 2010, it has been used by millions of learners and hundreds of institutions in over 50 different countries. Voxy's innovative approach has been recognized by major media outlets including The New York Times, Forbes and CNN. Backed by leading investors in education technology, Voxy is headquartered in New York City and has offices in São Paulo, Mexico City, and Singapore.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/language-learning-pioneer-welcomes-sales-veteran-as-chief-revenue-officer-300647330.html

SOURCE Voxy