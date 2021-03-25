"Language of Dreams" to Premiere at 2021 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

"This film captures how Dreams have a lasting impact on everyone they touch." Tweet this

"'Death is just an instant, everything leading up to that, that's life.' That statement from one of our interviews really put into context for me what end-of-life experiences are. As a culture, we gloss over the end of life, and in so doing, miss out on some very profound moments, both for the person who is passing and ourselves," says Sasowsky who directed, edited and shot the film. "In "Language of Dreams," I hope to shed light on what these moments can offer. Such moments aren't about death. Rather, they are about an appreciation for life from a perspective that eschews sympathy in favor of understanding."

"Language of Dreams" features many voices, including those of Dream Foundation Ambassador Rob Lowe and Broadway star Teal Wicks, along with heartfelt personal accounts from the families of Dream recipients and people who help make Dreams come true.

"This film captures how Dreams have a lasting impact on everyone they touch," says Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, who was also a producer on the film. "It's an incredible honor to be selected to join an international line-up of films in one of the leading film festivals in the United States."

"Language of Dreams" was given a private advanced screening as part of Dream Foundation's fall 2020 celebration of Dreams, Magical Moments. Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Since being founded in 1994, the foundation has fulfilled more than 32,000 Dreams across the nation from its office in Santa Barbara.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

