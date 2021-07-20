Language Services Market Growth Analysis in IT Consulting & Other Services | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Get FREE Sample Report in MINUTES- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40429

The technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as shortage of professional translators may impede market growth.

Global Language Services Market: End-user Landscape

The language services market share growth by the healthcare segment has been significant.

Global Language Services Market: Geographic Landscape

The US is a key market for language services in North America. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The globalization of businesses has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the language services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered

Acolad

APPEN Ltd.

Iyuno SDI Group

Keywords Studios Plc

LanguageLine Solutions

Lionbridge Technologies LLC

SDL Ltd.

Star Group

TransPerfect Global Inc.

Welocalize Inc.

Language Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in language services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the language services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the language services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of language services market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40429

