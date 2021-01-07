Language Upskilling Platform Raises $6.75M to Boost Economic Mobility for U.S. Immigrants and Refugees

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxy EnGen, a Public Benefit Corporation delivering personalized language learning technology to empower immigrants and refugees, today announced a $6.75 million Series A investment, backed by Rethink Education, The Social Entrepreneurs' Fund, the University System of Maryland Momentum Fund, Juvo Ventures, and The American Family Institute for Corporate and Social Impact. Rooted in insights gleaned from millions of language learners over the course of ten years, Voxy EnGen deploys an AI-driven learning platform to address the urgent language needs of New Americans for whom English can be a powerful lever for economic mobility.

"This is about the alignment of innovation with social impact. It is about translating proven technology into language learning solutions that can unlock the potential of New Americans whose talents are often overlooked, but who can play a significant role in powering a more equitable and inclusive economic recovery" said Dr. Katharine Nielson, Founder and Chief Education Officer of Voxy EnGen. "This isn't work that any single sector or organization can do alone. We are on a mission to collaborate with employers, schools, colleges, workforce development organizations, and community groups to connect with and serve the 96% of Americans who simply don't have access to English language instruction."

Research estimates that by 2030, 97% of net workforce growth will be immigrants and their children, underscoring the economic urgency of supporting New Americans and their families. And as the new Biden administration reexamines foreign talent visa regulations, international student policy, and new workforce inclusion measures, even more organizations are expected to rise to the challenge of ensuring immigrants and refugees have a seat at the table.

"There is a lot of talent on the sidelines whom we need to get into the workforce, including bilingual speakers who could be of value in providing care and other roles," said Van Ton-Quinlivan, CEO of Futuro Health whose mission is to address the nation's shortage in allied health workers. "Voxy EnGen's provision of language training tailored to industry needs can impact many lives by giving an onramp to opportunity and employability."

Incubated at Voxy Inc., Voxy EnGen currently works with dozens of partners in the U.S., including Futuro Health, Queens Public Library, and the University of Maryland College Park. It is the only English language learning platform that has been proven to meet the needs of diverse adult learners who have different proficiency levels, native languages, experiences, and career goals. A study by the American Institutes for Research (AIR) demonstrated that learners who used the platform significantly improved their English language proficiency when compared with peers who were given access to traditional language lab software such as Rosetta Stone.

