LanguageLine for EHR Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

MONTEREY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions has received the esteemed New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, a renowned strategy consulting and research firm. The global recognition honors LanguageLine for its groundbreaking LanguageLine for EHR (electronic health record) technology, which is poised to revolutionize language access within the healthcare domain by driving operational efficiencies and improving care for vulnerable populations.

LanguageLine for EHR has won a prestigious innovation award.

Frost & Sullivan's evaluation of the language-access industry highlighted LanguageLine for EHR as a catalyst for innovation in healthcare. Against the backdrop of a challenging financial year for healthcare systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LanguageLine's innovation addresses the rising costs and access barriers faced by providers, payers, and other stakeholders.

"Healthcare systems just experienced their worst year financially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles said. "Dramatic cost increases jeopardize access to patient care, particularly for ethnic and racial minorities. Cost increases also pose material risks to profitability for providers, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders.

DeSalles said that LanguageLine secured the Award because of the scale of its innovation, as well as the fact that it was done in response to a pronounced client need.

"As the adoption of digital medicine has accelerated," he said, "many of LanguageLine's clients suggested that a route to significantly increased efficiency could be found by enabling caregivers to initiate interpretation sessions through the Electronic Health Record platforms that are now commonplace in every appointment. They said that making interpreters available with the touch of a single button would lead to heightened staff productivity and better care."

LanguageLine for EHR empowers healthcare providers with seamless access to both a patient's medical records and an interpreter, all within the same platform. Clinicians can now initiate interpretation sessions directly from the widely used charting applications, streamlining workflows, saving time, and reducing costs while enhancing patient care.

By eliminating the need for manual data collection during interpretation sessions, LanguageLine's secure technology enables accurate and automated billing, compliance audits, and reimbursement opportunities. This transformative integration significantly improves workflows by automatically recording interpretation history for non-English speaking patients, freeing up valuable staff time for more critical tasks.

"LanguageLine for EHR results in dramatically improved workflows, as the non-English speaking patient's interpretation history is automatically recorded without additional time and effort needed," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Medical professionals will realize enormous operational efficiencies, saving valuable time, and allowing them to focus on providing excellent care.

"Our technology, coupled with our incredible 23,000 professional interpreters, are the reasons so many top healthcare organizations partner with LanguageLine. It brings us enormous pride that an organization as prestigious as Frost & Sullivan has recognized the magnitude of what LanguageLine for EHR can mean to the industry."

LanguageLine previously won Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership in the Global Language Services and Translation Industry in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 23,000 professional linguists in 240-plus languages – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

