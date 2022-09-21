LanguageLine Solutions Is a Certified Great Place to Work - Again (and Again)

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions, the world leader in on-demand language access, announced today it is Great Place to Work Certified for the third consecutive year. The certification is based on an extensive employee survey and an in-depth culture evaluation.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors needed to deliver market leadership and increased innovation. Great Place to Work oversaw the survey earlier in 2022, assuring that responses were anonymous and confidential. For the third straight year, LanguageLine is the only language-access company to receive the prestigious certification.

A Great Place to Work Certification demonstrates to the market that a company is an employer of choice. It also helps businesses continuously build their culture by using reporting, analysis, and next steps.

Like many organizations, LanguageLine's culture continued to be tested over the past year through the pandemic and the uncertain economy, as well as adaptations to remote work. Still, the survey found that LanguageLine is significantly above the norm in the following areas:

Employees report having a sense of pride in what the company does.

Employees believe customers would rate the company's service as "excellent."

Employees feel good about the ways we contribute to the community.

In these categories and others, LanguageLine's scores were extraordinary relative to the Great Place to Work baseline. Employees also praised the company's diversity, training, and work-from-home model.

"Receiving the Great Place to Work certification shows the strength of our culture and purpose," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "It is incredibly validating to know that our team is finding reward in the vital work we are doing each day."

LanguageLine has continued to grow during uncertain economic times, adding nearly a thousand linguists over the past year. The majority of these hires have been racial and ethnic minorities, and more than half have been women.

"Our company is diverse by design," Klein said. "We have learned that diversity must be a priority for any modern company. It very much has been for us."

LanguageLine, which now employs 17,000 on-demand linguists, provides professional interpretation and translation in more than 240 languages. This year has been a significant one for LanguageLine in terms of recognition. In January, research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan recognized the company as the top language solutions provider in the world – also for the third consecutive year.

"Our company has an ambitious goal, which is to move us closer to a world in which language and cultural barriers no longer exist," Klein said. "When you work with us, you effectively hang a sign on your window that says, '240 Languages Spoken Here.'

"For employers to attract and retain great talent, they must have that clear purpose," Klein said. "The results of this survey tell me that our sense of purpose is manifesting in each member of our team. This makes me enormously proud, not to mention excited for all that we can accomplish together."

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to 17,000 professional linguists in 240-plus languages – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

