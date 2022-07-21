LanguageLine Solutions Receives Prestigious Market Leadership Award for Third Consecutive Year

Analyst says LanguageLine continues to set global standards and best practices for the rapidly growing language-services market

MONTEREY, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, LanguageLine Solutions has been recognized with Frost & Sullivan's prestigious Market Leadership Award in the Global Language Services and Translation Industry.

The Award is based on Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the North American customer-experience industry. LanguageLine also took home the Award in 2020 and 2021.

LanguageLine Solutions wins Frost & Sullivan Award for third consecutive year

Frost & Sullivan is among the world's most respected strategy consulting and research firms. In its analysis, they observed that the demand for language interpretation and translation expertise is growing exponentially. Service providers are challenged to find ways to manage growth without sacrificing quality.

"LanguageLine's unusually strong retention rate of 98 percent across more than 30,000 clients demonstrates the stability of the company," Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles said. "It is a firm that is well-positioned to enhance its clients' images while also helping them increase productivity and revenues."

The Award comes on the heels of a period in which LanguageLine's services were especially critical.

"The pandemic has particularly impacted our most vulnerable populations - especially those who speak limited English," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "We experienced other social shifts as well, including wars abroad that altered and accelerated migration patterns. This year's Frost & Sullivan Award is particularly meaningful because of the dedication our team showed in consistently serving these communities at their moments of need."

Frost & Sullivan noted how effectively LanguageLine has scaled to meet demand, delivering interpretation and translation in more than 240 languages, with on-demand support provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company handled nearly 60 million interactions last year.

"Unlike the competition, LanguageLine offers 360 degrees of language access thanks to its significant investments in people, processes, and technology," DeSalles said. "The company's global revenue is more than three times greater than that of its nearest competitor. In the language-service industry, it is fair to say that LanguageLine enjoys a dominant market share. They embody a spirit of technical innovation and commitment to complete client and employee satisfaction."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 17,000 professional linguists in 240-plus languages – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

