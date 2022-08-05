LanguageLine Solutions Takes Home Business Excellence Award

Recognition from Monterey Chamber Comes as Company Celebrates 40th Anniversary

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting a year in which the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary in Monterey, LanguageLine Solutions has won the 2022 Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award. The award, which came in the "Services to Businesses" category, was announced at MPCC's annual dinner, which was widely attended by civic leaders in Monterey County.

The award is the result of two rounds of voting throughout July by MPCC members and their constituents.

Now in its 40th year, LanguageLine wins Business Excellence Award

In 1982, LanguageLine Solutions was founded in Monterey. The city has long been known as the "Language Capital of the World" thanks to the presence of the Defense Language Institute, Monterey Institute for International Studies, Naval Post-Graduate School, and LanguageLine.

"Forty years ago, LanguageLine was launched in the laundry room of a Monterey rental home," President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Since then, we have grown to be one of the largest employers in Monterey County – not to mention one that has the privilege of helping the world with every client interaction. We are deeply grateful to all who voted, and we cherish this recognition."

Today LanguageLine is the world leader in on-demand interpretation and translation, providing one-touch access to more than 17,000 linguists in more than 240 languages. The company has more than 30,000 clients and handles over 60 million interactions annually.

Klein said that while LanguageLine is a global company, it has always stayed close to its Monterey roots.

"The Monterey region has long symbolized hard work, loyalty, and dedication to craft," Klein said. "We think LanguageLine symbolizes these attributes, as well. To receive this award as we also celebrate our 40th year of existence makes the recognition extra-special."

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 17,000 professional linguists in 240-plus languages – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Media Contact:

Scott Brown

831.224.3187

[email protected]

SOURCE LanguageLine Solutions