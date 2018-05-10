LanguageLine Takes Home Stevie Award for Company of the Year

MONTEREY, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions® has received a prestigious American Business Award , the company announced. Affectionately called the Stevie Awards, the ABAs are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards. LanguageLine won a 2018 Bronze Stevie Award for Company of the Year in the Business and Professional Services category.

LanguageLine Solutions won a 2018 Stevie Award for Best Company.

All organizations operating in the United States – large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – were eligible to submit Stevie nominations in a wide range of categories. According to the ABA, more than 3,700 nominations were reviewed in the two-month 2018 judging process.

LanguageLine interpreters helped bridge 36 million language interactions – in more than 240 languages - in 2017. The company's solutions were particularly crucial last year, as simultaneous natural disasters across North America and Puerto Rico placed a critical reliance on LanguageLine's ability to urgently bridge language barriers. Virtually overnight, the company needed to scale its workforce to address the surge.

"It is particularly meaningful to be recognized by the Stevies for the work we did in 2017," said Scott W. Klein, LanguageLine's president and CEO. "Our services were at their most vital this past year. The challenges we faced were unprecedented and lives were at stake. Our entire team sensed the gravity of the moment, and I'm exceedingly proud of the many ways in which they rose to the occasion."

LanguageLine also introduced a game-changing mobile application called InSight for Smartphone® that permanently altered the language-access landscape. The app put the power of more than 9,000 interpreters in users' pockets, allowing callers to take advantage of cellular connectivity and contact a highly trained interpreter from their mobile phones with just one touch.

"(LanguageLine experienced) phenomenal growth and (used) great management to scale up to meet demand," wrote one Stevies judge, "all while innovating their services."

This year's Stevie winners will be presented their awards during a gala event in New York City on June 11. Other 2018 winners include American Express, Cisco Systems, FleishmanHillard, and John Hancock Financial. A complete list of winners can be found on the organization's website.

LanguageLine picked up two other Silver Stevie Awards in 2018, with Klein being recognized in the Executive of the Year category and InSight for Smartphone getting a nod in the Best App & Mobile Website field.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine Solutions has been the global leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, deaf, and hard-of-hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 9,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Contact:

Scott Brown

831-224-3187

194874@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/languageline-takes-home-stevie-award-for-company-of-the-year-300646300.html

SOURCE LanguageLine Solutions

Related Links

https://www.languageline.com

