LanguageLine TranslateExpress Now Available in the Epic Toolbox

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions TranslateExpress is now listed in the Epic Toolbox. This gives Epic clients across the globe direct access to LanguageLine's EHR translation solution built for the pace and compliance demands of modern healthcare.

Epic is one of the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) systems in the world. Hospitals and health systems use Epic's software to manage patient records, scheduling, billing, clinical documentation, and care coordination across an organization.

The LanguageLine Solutions Translation app is now available in the Epic Tooldbox

The listing marks a significant step for EHR translation. Health systems using Epic can now discover, evaluate, and integrate with TranslateExpress without leaving the Epic ecosystem they already rely on every day. This removes a major barrier to integrating compliant, high-quality translation inside clinical workflows.

TranslateExpress translates patient-facing documents, including after-visit summaries and discharge instructions, directly within Epic. Every translation includes human review, with turnaround times of 2-4 hours. The result is EHR translation that keeps pace with clinical operations instead of slowing them down.

"Being available in the Epic Toolbox puts EHR translation exactly where care teams already work," said Antonio Tejada, LanguageLine Vice President of Translation and Localization. "Our goal has always been to remove friction between providers and the patients who need to understand their care. This listing means health systems can bring high-quality translation into Epic without adding a new system or workflow."

TranslateExpress combines speed with accuracy, security, and compliance reducing manual effort while ensuring patients and their care providers receive documents they can trust.

By embedding EHR translation directly into Epic, LanguageLine helps providers communicate clearly in patients' preferred languages, supporting a stronger overall care experience.

Visit the Epic Toolbox.

About LanguageLine Solutions:

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative multilingual content solutions for over 40 years. The company sets the global standard for audio, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with individuals who are limited English proficient, Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing. Let us be your total language solutions partner, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Learn more about all of our Healthcare Language Services.

LanguageLine Media Contact

Scott Brown

831-200-6831

SOURCE LanguageLine Solutions