LanguageLine Wins Prestigious American Business Award for Best Mobile Application

MONTEREY, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions® has landed an esteemed American Business Award for Best App & Mobile Website, the company announced. Also known as the Stevie Awards, the ABAs are thought by many to be the United States' most prestigious business awards.

LanguageLine took home a 2018 Silver Stevie for its revolutionary InSight® for Smartphones mobile application, which puts the power of 9,000 interpreters in users' pockets.

InSight for Smartphones wins Silver Stevie Award for Best Mobile App

In 2016, LanguageLine redefined the language-access industry with the launch of its InSight application, a next-generation video-and-audio solution for the iPad and desktop. The app replaced the need for phone lines or specialized equipment, making professional linguists available on demand with just one touch.

One year later, LanguageLine released InSight for Smartphones, which put the power of InSight on commonly held devices, allowing users to instantly reach an interpreter regardless of location. With its intuitive interface, InSight for Smartphones delivers audio connections in 240 languages and high-quality video connections in 35 spoken languages, as well as American Sign Language. Users are untethered from Wi-Fi, allowing them to use cellular connectivity to make video calls.

"InSight for Smartphones is a major innovation," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "It puts the power of 9,000 interpreters on a device people already carry with them everywhere they go. Seconds count in our business, and the ability to reach an interpreter instantly – regardless of location – is already positively impacting numerous industries."

InSight for Smartphones has been game-changing for teams that are in the field, including police officers, emergency medical technicians, visiting nurses, and service workers. Medical professionals are the application's largest user group, as it efficiently eliminates language and cultural barriers that impede communication with patients.

Of InSight for Smartphones, one Stevies judge wrote, "(This is) an app that is invaluable. It's visionary. Making a smartphone app that untethers users from Wi-Fi was a genius idea. (Its release) was definitely well-planned and well-executed. With language barriers removed, it becomes a life-saving tool."

All organizations operating in the U.S. – large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – were eligible to submit Stevie nominations in a wide range of categories. More than 3,700 nominations were reviewed in the two-month 2018 judging process.

Other 2018 winners include American Express, Cisco Systems, FleishmanHillard, and John Hancock Financial. A complete list of winners can be found on the organization's website.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine Solutions has been the leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, deaf, and hard-of-hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 9,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

