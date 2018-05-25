Lani Almen Joins Dealer Teamwork as Client Services Director

Lani's leadership experience is just one of the many benefits that she will bring to the client services team, according to Senior Director of Client Services, Ann De St. Aubin. "We are so excited to have Lani apart of our team! Lani is a very impressive addition given both her sales and leadership background from an extremely successful dealer group."

Like another recent addition to the client services team, Jennifer Beckman, Lani comes to Dealer Teamwork after a long career in the automotive industry. She has spent 17 years on the dealership side of the industry, working for several influential dealer groups in Minnesota including Walser and Apple Autos. For the last 6 years she worked as a BDC Manager and Sales Manager. Throughout her career, Lani has found immense satisfaction from serving her clients while mentoring other automotive professionals to help them advance their own careers – goals she hopes to continue while at Dealer Teamwork.

"I am so grateful to work in a culture that fosters personal and professional growth," said Lani. "Dealer Teamwork has done a tremendous job of bringing together some of the most intelligent and talented people I've ever worked with. We will be the partner that dealers want to talk to!"

"Lani's impact and influence to the client services team has been fantastic thus far," added CEO, Sean Stapleton. "She and the rest of the rock stars that we have recently added to client services will help us to ensure that we treat our clients better than any company in automotive and also ensure we continue to make digital marketing easy to understand and use."

About Dealer Teamwork:

Dealer Teamwork is one of the fastest growing S.a.a.S. companies, creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization & Optimization Platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQ page.

Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and services an international customer base from offices in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington.

