Lanier Law Firm's Rebecca Phillips Named to Leadership Post in Bard PowerPort MDL

The Lanier Law Firm

03 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Phillips of The Lanier Law Firm has been appointed among three co-lead counsels for plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation alleging complications and injuries from Bard PowerPort implantable catheter devices. In this capacity Ms. Phillips and her co-counsel will coordinate service and filings for all plaintiffs and be the only attorneys permitted to file pleadings in the newly-formed MDL's master docket in the U.S. District Court in Arizona.

The Bard devices are designed to provide intravenous delivery of fluids or medicine and was initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000. In March 2020, the FDA posted a recall notice for several Bard PowerPort models due to increased device failure rates. Patients and physicians have reported infections, blood clots, organ failure, embolisms and other problems, including the fracturing of the device.

"These devices have been used by hundreds of thousands of patients in the past two decades," says Ms. Phillips. "If even a fraction of those individuals have been harmed by PowerPort implants that is a significant cause of action and degree of liability for the manufacturer. I am honored to be a part of this leadership team and look forward to working with my colleagues to seek justice in this important litigation."

The Lanier Law Firm is recognized as one of the nation's most successful firms in gaining high-profile verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs in product liability litigation. That work includes multi-billion-dollar settlements in cases involving Johnson & Johnson talcum powder products and Pinnacle hip implants.

The case is IN RE: Bard Implanted Port Catheter Product Liability Litigation, MDL 3081, in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

About the Lanier Law Firm
For more than 30 years, the women and men at the Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, the Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more about Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.     

