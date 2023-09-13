Lankford Wade Appointed Chief Executive Officer of UpStream

GREENSBORO N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UpStream proudly announces the appointment of J. Lankford Wade as its Chief Executive Officer, effective September 11th, 2023.

Lankford Wade
A seasoned healthcare leader, Wade comes to UpStream from Summit Health/CityMD, a leading provider of primary, specialty, and urgent care, as their Chief Financial Officer. Lankford joined Summit Health at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was instrumental in Summit Health/CityMD's success during the pandemic up through their recent acquisition by VillageMD. Prior to Summit, Lankford was CFO at US Anesthesia Partners. He has extensive healthcare, finance, and operations experience from earlier roles at Aetna, HealthSpring, General Atlantic Partners, and Morgan Stanley. Lankford's commitment to the healthcare industry is evident in his role on the Board and as the Chair of the Audit Committee of United Muskuloskeletal Partners, a Welsh Carson portfolio company.

Fergus Hoban, Founder of UpStream, welcomed the new CEO, "We are excited to have Lankford join us as CEO. His demonstrated history of leadership and unwavering dedication to patient care resonate deeply with our mission. I am confident that under Lankford's leadership, UpStream will evolve and amplify its impact, helping seniors lead more enriched, content, and self-reliant lives."

Lankford shared his enthusiasm about joining UpStream, "I am excited to be joining the team at UpStream and supporting their mission of empowering patients to live happier, more independent lives. I believe in the value of the UpStream care team model and I look forward to working with our provider and health system partners to address the needs of our populations – one patient at a time."

"We are delighted to welcome Lankford Wade to the UpStream family," added Fergus. "His leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future of UpStream, reinforcing our innovative approach, and contributing to the betterment of primary care."

About UpStream
At the heart of UpStream is a commitment to the well-being of seniors. Through innovative healthcare solutions and an unwavering focus on patient care, UpStream stands as an industry vanguard. Central to the company's ethos is the nurturing of the physician-patient-care team relationship, a foundation that promises to elevate the quality of life for countless seniors.

