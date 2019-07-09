Lanlogic, Inc. Acquires Teleset, Inc.

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanlogic, Inc., a leading IT solutions consulting and managed services company, announced today the acquisition of Teleset, Inc., a long-standing unified communications solutions integrator headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Founded in 1984, Teleset delivers critical collaboration solutions and services, such as unified communications, contact centers, security, data centers, storage and virtualization, cloud solutions and managed services, to businesses throughout Northern California. Teleset will become an integral part of Lanlogic's goal of providing best-of-breed technology solutions for its customers. As a result of the acquisition, Teleset is now Teleset, a Lanlogic Company.

"With the acquisition of Teleset, Lanlogic enhances its technical ability as a leading provider of integrated collaboration and productivity technologies, support and services," said Dan Ferguson, President and CEO of Lanlogic.

"Teleset has always placed the needs of our customers as our highest priority," said Peter Andersen, founder of Teleset. "Lanlogic has an unmatched reputation for being a very customer-centric service company and I am confident they will embrace the customers of Teleset with the same level of commitment."

About Lanlogic, Inc.

Lanlogic is an IT services, support and consulting company located in Livermore, CA, celebrating nearly 25 years of delivering excellent customer service. The company is the trusted advisor for a vast number of small, mid-market and enterprise companies, local government agencies, and educational organizations. Its network management and support services provide peace of mind to organizations that are looking for a comprehensive approach to IT service management.

About Teleset, Inc.

Teleset is a telecommunications solutions integrator located in Walnut Creek, CA, showcasing over 35 years of experience. We are experts at implementing and supporting both on-premise and cloud solutions. Thus we are not biased when it comes to recommending the best solution. Teleset guides its customers toward the optimum configuration resulting in a smooth implementation.

