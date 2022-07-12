Lanner and 6WIND Announce Whitebox uCPE with Scalable Virtual Router.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan and PARIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a leading uCPE Whitebox Solutions™ provider, today announced that the company has established a partnership with 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, to provide a full range of whitebox uCPE solutions pre-validated with 6WIND's Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions, offering scalable virtualized routing and security at the edge.

Integrating Lanner's uCPE appliance with 6WIND's Virtual Service Router (VSR) software provides network service providers a routing and security solution with a superior deployment flexibility, carrier-grade performance, and high availability for enabling quick deployment and operationalization of a powerful IPsec VPN feature in both cloud and hybrid environments.

Lanner delivers the broadest range of pre-validated whitebox CPE appliances that enable different Virtualized Network Functions (VPN, routing, firewall, or CGNAT).

Since 2018, Lanner uCPE Platforms have been deployed in distributed enterprises, branches, and retails more than 200,000 devices. Deployed in diversified environments, these x86 based network appliances are highly customizable to meet customer demands, such as CPU core count, memory, storage, acceleration homologation, LAN configurations, and RF connectivity.

6WIND's VSR product family offers to Service Providers and enterprises a high performance and scalable software network solutions that deploy on bare metal (PNF), virtualized (VNF) or containerized (CNF) in private and public clouds. It delivers high performance IPv4/v6 Forwarding, Static and Dynamic Routing, Policy based Routing, NAT, Firewall, IPSec VPNs, Quality of Service, High Availability and more. Management options include a CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based APIs for a seamless integration with third-party network management solutions.

The scalable virtual router platforms are available as below:

Small Medium Large Extra Large NCA-1515 Intel Atom Denverton NCA-5520 Intel Xeon Cascade Lake SP NCA-5530 Intel Xeon Ice Lake SP NCA-6520 Intel Xeon Ice Lake SP x2 End-user, Branch device, uCPE, SD-WAN, desktop router Border Router, VPN Aggregator, CGNAT Router, vPE Router High end Border Router, VPN, CGNAT Router, vPE Router High end Border Router, VPN, CGNAT Router, vPE Router Up to 10Gbps Up to 80Gbps Up to 200Gbps Up to 400Gbps

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers, and application developers.

www.lannerinc.com

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, System Integrators, Cloud Providers, Enterprises and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases.

6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris - France, Santa Clara, CA - USA and Singapore.

www.6wind.com

