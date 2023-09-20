Lanner and Napatech Collaborate on Optimized Server Platform for Mobile Infrastructure and Security Functions

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of intelligent edge computing solutions and Napatech™, a leading provider of programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs) used in cloud, enterprise and telecom data center networks, today announced their collaboration on an optimized server platform for hosting mobile core infrastructure and enterprise security functions. Lanner and Napatech will showcase their integrated platform in Lanner's booth #1314 at MWC in Las Vegas from September 26th through 28th.

Lanner and Napatech are collaborating to address these challenges by integrating Napatech's SmartNIC-based solutions for 5G User Plane Function (UPF) offload and high-speed data capture into Lanner's NCA-5520 and NCA-5540 1U network appliances that are optimized for deployment in remote locations such as edge data centers with restricted space and power.
As operators of both mobile networks and data centers scale up their deployments that use software-based virtualized functions and services rather than physical appliances, they need to maximize the amount of user traffic that can be supported on each server while also minimizing their energy consumption.

Lanner and Napatech are collaborating to address these challenges by integrating Napatech's SmartNIC-based solutions for 5G User Plane Function (UPF) offload and high-speed data capture into Lanner's NCA-5520 and NCA-5540 1U network appliances that are optimized for deployment in remote locations such as edge data centers with restricted space and power. These integrated solutions provide an ideal platform for hosting mobile packet core and enterprise security software in scenarios that require maximum throughput, capacity, density and/or energy efficiency.

"Lanner and Napatech bring complementary technologies that address the complex challenges of running high-performance networking and security workloads in locations constrained by limited space and power", said Roy Chua, founder and principal, AvidThink. "High-bandwidth packet processing and data capture are more efficiently handled by programmable SmartNICs than general purpose CPUs. Having both in an optimized server represents the ideal architecture for delivering cost-effective mobile core infrastructure and security appliances."

"The seamless integration of Lanner's network appliances and Napatech's SmartNIC herald a transformative era for service providers, enabling them to build and manage virtualized and containerized infrastructures with unmatched efficiency and scalability", said Sven Freundenfeld, CTO of Lanner Telecom Applications BU. "Through programmable network accelerators and efficient resource utilization, the optimized server platform is shaping the future of networking by enhancing performance, facilitating new applications, and strengthening security measures."

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Lanner to deliver this optimized, integrated platform for 5G core infrastructure and enterprise security based around our NT200 2x100Gbps SmartNIC", said Charlie Ashton, senior director of business development, Napatech. "The first application, using our software stack for 5G UPF offload, enables network operators to maximize the capacity and energy efficiency of their mobile packet core. The second leverages our data capture software to ensure best-in-class performance for enterprise security functions while guaranteeing zero packet loss and complete data integrity."

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers, and application developers. For more information, please visit www.lannerinc.com.

Napatech is the leading supplier of SmartNIC solutions used in cloud, enterprise, and telecom datacenters. Through commercial-grade software suites integrated with high-performance hardware, Napatech accelerates network infrastructure, security and storage workloads to deliver best-in-class system-level performance while maximizing the availability of server compute resources for applications and services. Additional information is available at www.napatech.com.

