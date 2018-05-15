Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics (TAIEX 6245), a global leader in SDN/NFV network appliances, today announced that Lanner will collaborate with Intel to deliver an Intel® Select Solution for universal customer premises equipment (uCPE). The integrated hardware/software uCPE solutions will simplify and accelerate the process of selecting and deploying the uCPE needed for today's SDN/NFV applications.

Intel Select with Lanner

Verified uCPE Platform for SD-WAN Deployment

The Intel Select Solutions for uCPE is a ready-to-build reference design that enables OEMs, system integrators and service providers to deliver SD-WAN solutions to their customers in a completed offering to meet or even exceed required performance and capability specifications.

The NCA-4020 is the first uCPE device from Lanner slated for verification as an Intel Select Solution for uCPE (expected in Q3'18). Optimized as a uCPE platform for network virtualization, NCA-4020 features four 16-core Intel® Xeon® D-2100 processors, 10x GbE RJ45 (8 Port PoE+), 4x 10G SFP and 4G/LTE wireless connectivity. The optimized Lanner NCA-4020 hardware can assure a robust, high-performance uCPE solution, reduce testing and validation efforts, and accelerate time-to-market deployment.

"As the world leader in network appliances, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of uCPE devices based on Intel® architecture," said Jeans Tseng, Vice President of Telecommunication Applications at Lanner. "The verification of Lanner's uCPE hardware platform as an Intel Select Solution will ensure customers flexibility and cost advantages for creating agile and profitable managed services."

"The Intel Select Solution for uCPE is designed to accelerate network transformation and help communications service providers and enterprises respond to evolving network needs more effectively and rapidly," said Dan Rodriquez, vice president and general manager of the Communications Infrastructure Division in Intel's Data Center Group. "By verifying the NCA-4020 as an Intel Select Solution for uCPE, Lanner will help ensure its customers are able to reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-deployment of CPE solutions."

About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. www.lannerinc.com

About Intel® Select Solutions

Intel is driving the next wave of data center innovation with Intel® Select Solutions, based on Intel technologies. Intel Select Solutions are verified solutions configurations that are aimed to speed selection and deployment of data center and communications network infrastructure. The solutions are developed from deep Intel experience with industry solution providers, as well as extensive collaboration with the world's leading data center and service providers.

Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contact:

Brian Chen

+8868926060

195010@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lanner-announces-intent-to-deliver-intel-select-solution-for-ucpe-and-accelerate-next-gen-deployments-300648513.html

SOURCE Lanner Electronics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lannerinc.com

