Lanner Electronics Collaborates with Hailo to Unveil Revolutionary PCIe AI Acceleration Card - Falcon Lite

Empowering Next-Generation AI Workloads with Unprecedented Performance, Efficiency and deployment flexibility

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of advanced network appliances and edge AI computing platforms, is excited to introduce the new PCIe AI Acceleration Card, Falcon Lite, powered by Hailo-8™ AI processors. The Falcon Lite's modular PCIe form factor provides a flexible solution for solution providers looking to accelerate edge AI workloads with deployment flexibility and power efficiency.

The Lanner Falcon Lite PCIe AI Acceleration Card is designed to meet the soaring demand for scalable intelligent video analytics applications in smart retail, Industry 4.0, and intelligent transportation. With high-density AI processors, the Falcon Lite can accommodate 2, 3, and 4 Hailo-8™ AI processors, offering up to 104 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance to offload the CPU for low-latency deep learning inference.

Designed to support x4, x8, and x16 PCIe interfaces in both commercial and industrial settings, the Falcon Lite AI Accelerator Card provides the most flexible deployment in the market, enabling legacy devices such as NVRs, Edge AI boxes, Industrial PCs, AI Servers and robots to run video-intensive, mission-critical Edge AI applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Hailo to introduce the Falcon Lite PCIe AI Acceleration Card to the market," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner. "As AI continues to transform industries, our commitment to innovation drives us to deliver top-tier solutions that empower businesses to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence. The Falcon Lite represents a significant leap forward in AI processing power, and we are confident it will drive new possibilities for AI-driven applications across various sectors."

"Falcon Lite is the result of a close collaboration between Lanner and Hailo, aimed at responding to the increasing demand of our customers for high-capacity edge Ai solutions" said Yaniv Iarovici, VP of Business Development at Hailo. "Following up on the success of the Falcon-H8, the new Falcon Lite brings unprecedented power efficiency and cost efficiency to developers of AI-powered applications."

At GSX 2023, Lanner will collaborate with Hailo to demonstrate the Falcon Lite's ability to detect and classify objects from multiple streams in real-time. Visit our booth at #3871 and explore the limitless possibilities unlocked by Edge AI technology.

The Falcon Lite PCIe AI Acceleration Card is now available for evaluation and purchase. For more information or to request a product demonstration, please visit our website at https://www.lannerinc.com/products/edge-ai-appliance/deep-learning-accelerators/falcon-lite

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics is a world-leading hardware provider for advanced network appliances, ruggedized edge AI appliances. Lanner's Edge AI hardware platforms bring proven reliability, with a purpose-built design that can withstand the distinct challenges of the industrial edge and enable mission-critical applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond. https://www.lannerinc.com/

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo's processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai .

