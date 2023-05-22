Lanner Electronics is Joining Forces with Landing AI to Showcase Their Joint Computer Vision Solution at Automate 2023

DETROIT, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a world leader in the design and manufacturing of intelligent edge appliances, today announced a partnership with Landing AI — a leading cloud-based computer vision provider and NVIDIA Metropolis partner — to demonstrate a bundled solution combining Lanner's NVIDIA-certified edge AI appliance LEC-2290E and the world's leading Industrial AI Vision Inspection Platform – LandingLens. The end-to-end Computer Vision Solution standardizes deep learning-based visual inspection, reducing development time for customers seeking to implement quality-inspection solutions in manufacturing and industrial applications.

Configured with an NVIDIA® A2 Tensor Core GPU, the NVIDIA-certified rugged edge AI appliance LEC-2290E provides an AI-optimized platform that significantly accelerates performance for service providers to power AI-based video and data analytics for industrial edge applications, such as healthcare, transportation, and smart cities.

Landing AI focuses on making AI solutions fast, easy, and accessible, even for those with small datasets. LandingLens software uses deep learning AI technology to streamline the implementation of automated inspection systems, helping improve accuracy and reduce false accepts and false rejects in critical quality tasks like defect or feature analysis and classification, and anomaly detection.

"Partnering with Landing AI delivers to system integrators a turnkey, all-in-one edge AI platform, composed of a high-performing AI model and a powerful NVIDIA-certified edge AI appliance," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "The bundled solution delivers real-time AI insights, reducing latency and enabling organizations to make faster, more informed decisions."

"We are thrilled about the partnership with Lanner," said Carl Lewis, Head of Partnerships at Landing AI. "As LandingLens becomes the choice for manufacturers looking to optimize efficiency, we look forward to working closely with Lanner and our system integration, AI Consultants, and OEM partners." So, get ready to see the best of AI innovation at Automate!

The Joint Computer Vision Solution will be on display at Lanner's booth at Automate 2023 in Detroit during May 22-25, 2023. Visit Lanner's booth #4252 to see the solutions in action. Learn more: https://www.lannerinc.com/solutions/edge-ai/landinglens-computer-vision-ai-solution

About Landing AI

Landing AI™ is pioneering the Data-Centric AI movement in which companies with limited data sets can realize the business value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to full-scale production. LandingLens™, Landing AI's flagship product, makes computer vision easy for everyone. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, former chief scientist of Baidu, and founding lead of Google Brain, Landing AI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all. https://landing.ai/

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. For more information regarding Lanner Electronics, please visit http://www.lannerinc.com/ .

