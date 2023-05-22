Lanner Electronics is Joining Forces with Landing AI to Showcase Their Joint Computer Vision Solution at Automate 2023

News provided by

Lanner Electronics Inc.

22 May, 2023, 08:40 ET

DETROIT, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a world leader in the design and manufacturing of intelligent edge appliances, today announced a partnership with Landing AI — a leading cloud-based computer vision provider and NVIDIA Metropolis partner — to demonstrate a bundled solution combining Lanner's NVIDIA-certified edge AI appliance LEC-2290E and the world's leading Industrial AI Vision Inspection Platform – LandingLens. The end-to-end Computer Vision Solution standardizes deep learning-based visual inspection, reducing development time for customers seeking to implement quality-inspection solutions in manufacturing and industrial applications.

Continue Reading
Lanner Electronics is Joining Forces with Landing AI to showcase their Joint Computer Vision Solution at Automate 2023. The Joint Computer Vision Solution will be on display at Lanner's booth at Automate 2023 in Detroit during May 22-25, 2023. Visit Lanner's booth #4252 to see the solutions in action.
Lanner Electronics is Joining Forces with Landing AI to showcase their Joint Computer Vision Solution at Automate 2023. The Joint Computer Vision Solution will be on display at Lanner's booth at Automate 2023 in Detroit during May 22-25, 2023. Visit Lanner's booth #4252 to see the solutions in action.
Lanner Electronics today announced a partnership with Landing AI to demonstrate a bundled solution combining Lanner's NVIDIA-certified edge AI appliance LEC-2290E and the world's leading Industrial AI Vision Inspection Platform - LandingLens.
Lanner Electronics today announced a partnership with Landing AI to demonstrate a bundled solution combining Lanner's NVIDIA-certified edge AI appliance LEC-2290E and the world's leading Industrial AI Vision Inspection Platform - LandingLens.

Configured with an NVIDIA® A2 Tensor Core GPU, the NVIDIA-certified rugged edge AI appliance LEC-2290E provides an AI-optimized platform that significantly accelerates performance for service providers to power AI-based video and data analytics for industrial edge applications, such as healthcare, transportation, and smart cities.

Landing AI focuses on making AI solutions fast, easy, and accessible, even for those with small datasets. LandingLens software uses deep learning AI technology to streamline the implementation of automated inspection systems, helping improve accuracy and reduce false accepts and false rejects in critical quality tasks like defect or feature analysis and classification, and anomaly detection.

"Partnering with Landing AI delivers to system integrators a turnkey, all-in-one edge AI platform, composed of a high-performing AI model and a powerful NVIDIA-certified edge AI appliance," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "The bundled solution delivers real-time AI insights, reducing latency and enabling organizations to make faster, more informed decisions."

"We are thrilled about the partnership with Lanner," said Carl Lewis, Head of Partnerships at Landing AI. "As LandingLens becomes the choice for manufacturers looking to optimize efficiency, we look forward to working closely with Lanner and our system integration, AI Consultants, and OEM partners." So, get ready to see the best of AI innovation at Automate!

The Joint Computer Vision Solution will be on display at Lanner's booth at Automate 2023 in Detroit during May 22-25, 2023. Visit Lanner's booth #4252 to see the solutions in action. Learn more: https://www.lannerinc.com/solutions/edge-ai/landinglens-computer-vision-ai-solution

About Landing AI

Landing AI™ is pioneering the Data-Centric AI movement in which companies with limited data sets can realize the business value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to full-scale production. LandingLens™, Landing AI's flagship product, makes computer vision easy for everyone. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, former chief scientist of Baidu, and founding lead of Google Brain, Landing AI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all. https://landing.ai/

About Lanner Electronics
Lanner Electronics Inc is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. For more information regarding Lanner Electronics, please visit http://www.lannerinc.com/.

Media Contact:
Brian Chen
+886-8692-6060
[email protected] 

SOURCE Lanner Electronics Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.