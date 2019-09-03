Lanner Joins Open Compute Project (OCP), the Community Member to Accelerate Whitebox Solutions for Edge Data Center

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, Inc. (www.LannerInc.com), the world's leader in customizable SDN and NFV network appliances and uCPE/vCPE Whitebox Solutions™, announced today its participation as Community Member of the Open Compute Project (OCP), an open consortium aiming to design and enable the delivery of the most efficient server, storage, and data center hardware for scalable computing. Lanner continues to play an important role in influential industry forums, such as the Telecom Council and OCP, contributing Lanner's expertise in developing carrier-grade network platforms for 5G Cloud-RAN, Mobile Edge Computing, and Hyper Converged Infrastructure.

By working together with OCP on open architecture business initiatives to drive network infrastructure transformation, Lanner joins the consortium for a number of projects by leveraging network disaggregation, white box economics, open source software, and software-defined standards to revolutionize the carrier industry. Joining forces with leading communication service providers and equipment vendors on various open source projects, Lanner leverages its innovation in Hybrid TCA and F.A.S.T modular designs to facilitate the rollout of next-generation networking solutions, which significantly reducing both CAPEX and OPEX for the whole SD-WAN and NFVI ecosystem, and opening up enormous business opportunities for new services.





More than four years ago, Lanner has begun its focus on the SD-WAN market by offering Whitebox vCPE/uCPE, MEC servers, and HCI-ready platforms solutions at edge data centers. Designed to seamlessly converge computing, storage, and networking into one hardware appliance, Lanner's HCI-ready platform integrates the control and data planes, delivering highly available service agility and economics benefits in on-premise edge CORD and cloud data center.

"Telecom operators are driving solutions based on the trend of network disaggregation, where open hardware and software architectures enable infrastructure for quick time-to-market deployment while lowering TCO for emerging Edge and 5G deployment. The OCP is well positioned to catalyze the transformation of the networking industry with its newly established strategic plan. We are very excited to contribute to OCP and develop next-generation networking platform for SD-WAN, MEC, and HCI-ready solutions for the community. Our ultimate goal is to bring 30-year of Lanner's expertise and innovations in network computing and telecommunication to the carrier industry," said Jeans Tseng, General Manager and Vice President of Lanner Telecom Applications Business Unit.

About the Company

Lanner Electronics, Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers, and application developers. Lanner develops wide range of network appliances, including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. For more information, please visit Lanner company's website at https://www.lannerinc.com.

