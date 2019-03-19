Lanner Joins Prestigious Telecom Executives Group, Telecom Council of Silicon Valley

FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, Inc. (www.LannerInc.com), the world leader in customizable SDN and NFV network appliances and uCPE Whitebox Solutions™, announced today that it joined the Telecom Council of Silicon Valley's ComTech Forum, a business tool providing leaders in the telecom industry, a means to connect, interact and innovate.

Lanner is now part of the more than 100-member Telecom Council; members include AT&T, BT, Cisco, Deutsche Telecom, HP, Huawei, Orange, Verizon, and several other companies in the service provider ecosystem. As a member of the Council, Lanner will be able to contribute their vision, innovation and leadership that has made them a leader in the network security and SD-WAN hardware space.

"We are very pleased to have Lanner as one of our newest members," said Liz Kerton, President, Telecom Council of Silicon Valley. "Their expertise in developing advanced hardware for modern telecom, enterprise and data-center applications, makes Lanner a highly valued contributor to the Council."

"We look forward to creating new connections via the Council's network of key telecom providers, as it is an ideal setting not only for information sharing but also building and strengthening key partnerships," said Colin Wu, Business Development Director, Lanner Electronics USA, Inc. "With the unique collaboration opportunities offered by the Council we hope to help advance standards and enable new telecom service provider innovations, while helping our own customers bring quality products to the market faster."

About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. https://www.lannerinc.com

About Telecom Council

Telecom Council is Where Telecom Meets Innovation. Through regular meetings and annual events, we connect global communication service providers and vendors with innovations that are pushing the industry forward - by putting telcos, vendors and investors from across the globe together in the same room with startups, demos, and entrepreneurs. Since 2001, our Forums have introduced over 2000 executives from 750 communication companies including 60 carriers across 30 meetings each year. Our Forums, members, calendar, speaker application and membership benefits are online at www.telecomcouncil.com.

